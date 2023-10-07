Don't listen to the nonbelievers: even though most stories about the paranormal are definitely fake, I've definitely heard a few that have pretty much convinced me ghosts are real.
I love hearing ghost stories — I even have a couple maybe ghost stories of my own — and I absolutely drink them up. Same with anything paranormal. Sooo, if you've ever had any such experience... I want (no, need!) to hear all about it.
Have you and your friends ever snuck somewhere you shouldn't have, had a suspicious experience with a ouija board, and gotten scared for your life?! Tell me! I need all the scariest details.
Maybe you've stayed at an old hotel, where things went bump in the night. Maybe you've visited an old castle on vacation and had a definite encounter with a famous ghost, but no one would ever believe you.
Have you ever seen a previous, known-to-be-dead resident still hanging out in the place you currently reside? Or made friends with a kid on the playground who, it turned out, didn't really exist? Or maybe it was something kind of sweet, like being visited by a loved one who had passed away.
No matter what — definite or brief, dubious or totally confirmed — I want to hear about whatever paranormal experiences you've had. Leave your stories down in the comments! Or, if you prefer, you can anonymously fill out this spooooky Google form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!