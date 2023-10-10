    Here Are This Week's 14 Funniest Internet Fails, Catered Just For You

    That Subway DOES belong in a Stephen King novel.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello beautiful people of BuzzFeed, and welcome to my weekly roundup of internet fails that I know never fails (ha ha) to make you laugh. Please enjoy!

    1. This hilarious faux-pas. We've all had a similar experience:

    Twitter: @lovedoveclarke

    2. That was me, sorry. And it wasn't in the office, it was in my kitchen at 4 a.m.:

    Twitter: @baileymoon96

    3. I used to have to physically tell myself before school, "DON'T try anything new with your eyeliner this morning. Now is not the time," and then I still tried something new with the eyeliner.

    Twitter: @laylology

    4. This very organized, commendable planning:

    Twitter: @callmechriissyy

    5. This. Looks good to me!

    Twitter: @madeleinemuaa

    6. This:

    Twitter: @VenomLance

    7. This boy's relationship with his potato (kind of endearing...):

    Twitter: @yikingtons

    8. This post from a dad that seems like it would be posted ironically by a 17-year-old girl:

    Twitter: @blizzy_mcguire

    9. This pumpkin setup:

    Twitter: @plantydirt

    10. This would kill me:

    Twitter: @thedigitaldash_

    11. The minis can really make you feel like you are entering another dimension:

    Twitter: @itsmattfred

    12. This Subway placement???

    Twitter: @Stylish_Kira

    13. This delicious-looking dinner:

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    14. And finally, this glorious cat edit:

    Twitter: @catwheezie

    You can check out some more hilarious fails posts here! If you liked these tweets, be sure to follow their creators. I'll see you next week for more Fails from Julia™.