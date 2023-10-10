Here Are This Week's 14 Funniest Internet Fails, Catered Just For You
That Subway DOES belong in a Stephen King novel.
Hello beautiful people of BuzzFeed, and welcome to my weekly roundup of internet fails that I know never fails (ha ha) to make you laugh. Please enjoy!
1. This hilarious faux-pas. We've all had a similar experience:
my bf was taking my pics and his friend was like “portrait mode! use portrait mode!” and i was like “ew no!”………. tell me why he’s the person who created it………….— 🎀 dove! 🎀 (@lovedoveclarke) October 9, 2023
2. That was me, sorry. And it wasn't in the office, it was in my kitchen at 4 a.m.:
heard someone in the office kitchen open up a bag of snacks and call themself a “little cheeky boy”— bailey moon (@baileymoon96) October 9, 2023
3. I used to have to physically tell myself before school, "DON'T try anything new with your eyeliner this morning. Now is not the time," and then I still tried something new with the eyeliner.
the feminine urge to experiment with eye makeup when you were supposed to leave your apartment 10 minutes ago— layla (@laylology) October 4, 2023
4. This very organized, commendable planning:
not you sick a month in advance 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IRKnh8mr4H— christina (@callmechriissyy) October 4, 2023
5. This. Looks good to me!
Just checked my oil…. pic.twitter.com/1hbuNrsvW1— MADELEINE 🥀 (@madeleinemuaa) October 6, 2023
6. This:
This looks like a fake show from 30 Rock pic.twitter.com/3JLayYo10S— 2024 Lance Tedford TRD Pro Rubicon X 392 Raptor (@VenomLance) October 4, 2023
7. This boy's relationship with his potato (kind of endearing...):
Boy roommate won’t let me throw his sweet potato away. I told him it scares me and he began talking about the beauty of “life forms” and “growth”. I quickly realized he’s actually attached to this thing. I’m tossing it on Sunday pic.twitter.com/haPDOURxfW— J (@yikingtons) October 6, 2023
8. This post from a dad that seems like it would be posted ironically by a 17-year-old girl:
whyd my dad post this on facebook pic.twitter.com/jbjDIuMUkC— BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) October 7, 2023
9. This pumpkin setup:
I like what they're suggesting here pic.twitter.com/SejbQVAhNJ— plantydirt 🌱 (@plantydirt) October 9, 2023
10. This would kill me:
tell me why i showed up to my bike riding lesson and no one was there 😭😭 not even an instructor LMAOOOO omg https://t.co/xLjvXK48Vg— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) October 7, 2023
11. The minis can really make you feel like you are entering another dimension:
These make me feel good about myself and the world around me. The thinking man's molly.... pic.twitter.com/v0mjKHTjw6— Matthew (@itsmattfred) October 8, 2023
12. This Subway placement???
I vacationed in Bangor Maine a few months ago and was thinking back to the Subway hallway today. pic.twitter.com/2tPoavdyed— KIRA (@Stylish_Kira) October 8, 2023
13. This delicious-looking dinner:
dumplings (well done) pic.twitter.com/ayMRRLAQ4r— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 10, 2023
14. And finally, this glorious cat edit:
what do y'all think of this cat edit I made during english class on my high school issued Chromebook in 2013 pic.twitter.com/V1k5hrJSgV— catwheezie (@catwheezie) October 7, 2023