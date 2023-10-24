16 Absolute Fails From The Internet This Week That Are So Incredibly Funny, You'll Be Sending This Article To Your Friends Saying "Look At This"
I’m dying laughing.
Hello, my beautiful little readers, and welcome back to my weekly roundup where I curate internet fails for you to laugh at so you don't have to go on Twitter. Please enjoy!
1. I wonder how he's doing:
accidentally bought one of those olive oil drinks at starbucks.. how hard am i going to shit myself— 🌴🌤️🌺 Miles Klee 🐠🦉🦂 (@youwouldntpost) October 16, 2023
2. This Looney Tunes-esque injury:
I know when this happened you was like YEEEOOOUCCHHH! https://t.co/lU77NnvQxn— . (@Notdojaaa) October 16, 2023
3. The interaction this Letterboxd user had:
still undefeated as the best letterboxd review of the year and probably of all time @mache33k pic.twitter.com/AlYOKAL522— coffee of the flower moon (@eventualforever) October 20, 2023
4. This cat:
marge simpson ass sounding cat https://t.co/EISmWvqN1z— Kris aka Wakegirl14 (@KrisLovesMovies) October 20, 2023
5. This poster that just makes me think about Chucky:
Crazy name for a baby pic.twitter.com/QIEBSPE0ej— Meesh Hell (@waziot) October 23, 2023
6. Not even sure where to start here. The goal itself? Or the fact that they actually asked how to achieve it?
October 20, 2023
7. Whatever's going on here:
if i win the lottery i won’t say anything but there will be signs pic.twitter.com/hnAEGaProG— The Hooburrito, a burrito by Hoobastank (@sug_knight) October 20, 2023
8. This... 🙁:
October 21, 2023
9. This DoorDash interaction:
these doordash customers wtf man pic.twitter.com/cJ1ep6vAJ5— kate bush's husband (@airbagged) October 20, 2023
10. This pettiness:
just unendorsed my ex for teamwork and communication on linkedin— jasminericegirl (@jasminericegirl) October 17, 2023
11. This because it made me mad even though I know it's supposed to:
do you eat poptarts with or without the peel? pic.twitter.com/7k9iS2OkUX— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 22, 2023
12. This comment on a recipe. Stacy, c'mon, you need to have a serious talk with him:
meal prepping pic.twitter.com/WSJS0UuUYX— Dame Jena Malone (@fkapigz) October 23, 2023
13. These auto-generated subtitles:
I don't remember him showing up in the Iliad... Another Troy (2004) continuity error pic.twitter.com/lyvrTM2MQ1— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) October 22, 2023
14. This message from a coworker:
Whoopsie doopsie pic.twitter.com/kyseUQTSCk— The Sigma Female 🔆 (@The_sigma_fem) October 23, 2023
15. This abomination of a cocktail:
ordered a dirty gin martini in iowa pic.twitter.com/X4zPBfCu3P— t 💕 (@drink_diet_coke) October 23, 2023
16. And, finally, a second abomination of a cocktail. What are we doing here? (I would order this):
Had to be a midwesterner and get the corn cocktail pic.twitter.com/wLaSB9qze9— haleyween 🎃 (@haleyvemealone) October 23, 2023