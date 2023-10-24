    16 Absolute Fails From The Internet This Week That Are So Incredibly Funny, You'll Be Sending This Article To Your Friends Saying "Look At This"

    I’m dying laughing.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, my beautiful little readers, and welcome back to my weekly roundup where I curate internet fails for you to laugh at so you don't have to go on Twitter. Please enjoy!

    1. I wonder how he's doing:

    Twitter: @youwouldntpost

    2. This Looney Tunes-esque injury:

    Twitter: @Notdojaaa

    3. The interaction this Letterboxd user had:

    Twitter: @eventualforever

    4. This cat:

    Twitter: @KrisLovesMovies

    5. This poster that just makes me think about Chucky:

    Twitter: @waziot

    6. Not even sure where to start here. The goal itself? Or the fact that they actually asked how to achieve it?

    Twitter: @sorbet_______

    7. Whatever's going on here:

    Twitter: @sug_knight

    8. This... 🙁:

    Twitter: @computer_gay

    9. This DoorDash interaction:

    Twitter: @airbagged

    10. This pettiness:

    Twitter: @jasminericegirl

    11. This because it made me mad even though I know it's supposed to:

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    12. This comment on a recipe. Stacy, c'mon, you need to have a serious talk with him:

    Twitter: @fkapigz

    13. These auto-generated subtitles:

    Twitter: @CSMFHT

    14. This message from a coworker:

    Twitter: @The_sigma_fem

    15. This abomination of a cocktail:

    Twitter: @drink_diet_coke

    16. And, finally, a second abomination of a cocktail. What are we doing here? (I would order this):

    Twitter: @haleyvemealone

