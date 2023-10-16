14 Fails From The Internet This Week That Are SO Funny, You'll Definitely Be Sending The Link To This Article To Your Friends To Say "Look At This"

For real, my TikTok FYP is not comprehendible.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Helloooo everybody, and welcome to the weekly post where I round up the best fails posted on the internet in the past week. I hope you love 'em!

1. This shirt display:

Twitter: @Notdojaaa

2. This unsolicited confession:

Twitter: @_Tvlpa_

3. TBH, my FYP is like this too 😕:

Twitter: @kelsaywhat

4. Modern dating:

Twitter: @S0UNDOFMETAL

5. Getting dragged by a 2-year-old:

Twitter: @alissacaliente

6. This lovely teacher who was foolish enough to doubt this kindergarten student:

Twitter: @TeacherOnTopic

7. This. But to be fair, it is one of the most beautiful pictures ever taken:

Twitter: @BiohzZzRd

8. This scam 🙁:

Twitter: @weirddalle

9. Calling Jigsaw "this thing" LOL I love Swifties:

Regal Cinemas / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @1ux1isbon

10. This:

Twitter: @scottygb

11. This baby carrot outfit that has me crying:

Twitter: @Babysnames

12. These results, from an algorithm that apparently will not say "yeah, we don't have that:"

Twitter: @BrianLeeWow

13. This beautiful paint job:

Twitter: @lilmoike

14. And finally, a story about the most generous guy in the world:

Twitter: @InternetH0F

