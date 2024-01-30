Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    14 Hilarious Fails From This Week

    If these happened to me, I don't think I would ever recover.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People of BuzzFeed, welcome to another bright and beautiful week in which to excel. And by "in which to excel," I of course mean "in which to read another list of funny tweets curated for you by me, Julia." Have fun!

    1. This guy who has totally seen more than five movies before:

    Twitter: @analogfilmnyc

    2. This coworker situation:

    Twitter: @ExodiacKiller

    3. This two-second clip that will live on forever:

    Fox / Via Twitter: @areonmo

    4. This job title:

    Twitter: @madelaine_lucas

    5. People not knowing about leap years:

    Twitter: @RahRahRaina

    6. This interaction, from which I would also never recover:

    Twitter: @NerdyPam

    7. This person's husband:

    Twitter: @CartoonsHateHer

    8. This banana bread:

    Twitter: @holdenfordfocus

    9. This interaction:

    Twitter: @benegotherit

    10. This interior design choice:

    Twitter: @ChappellTracker

    11. Vacuum sealing your croissants:

    Twitter: @TokyoDilf

    12. This thrift store find:

    Twitter: @imskytrash

    13. This baking fail:

    Twitter: @cecesdrvam

    14. And finally, this unfortunate mug design:

    Twitter: @prozacpapiii

    You can check out more fail compilations here. If you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!