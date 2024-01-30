14 Hilarious Fails From This Week
If these happened to me, I don't think I would ever recover.
People of BuzzFeed, welcome to another bright and beautiful week in which to excel. And by "in which to excel," I of course mean "in which to read another list of funny tweets curated for you by me, Julia." Have fun!
1. This guy who has totally seen more than five movies before:
Professor asked us to think of our five favorite movies and the guy next to me googles “movies” and has been scrolling for a few minutes and writing names is his notes— Analog Film NYC (@analogfilmnyc) January 23, 2024
2. This coworker situation:
coworker made me a cigarette cake for my birthday. i don’t smoke pic.twitter.com/wlIVGvo9hD— David, but casually (@ExodiacKiller) January 22, 2024
3. This two-second clip that will live on forever:
I moved to LA to leave my mark on the entertainment industry and that mark is this shot of me on The Masked Singer that they’ve used in multiple seasons since 2021 pic.twitter.com/vkp0hYhyEf— areon doordasher (@areonmo) January 24, 2024
4. This job title:
Filled out the paperwork for my daughter’s 1st passport and under “employment” was told to write “unemployed baby”— Madelaine Lucas (@madelaine_lucas) January 23, 2024
5. People not knowing about leap years:
philadephia nextdoor is a truly special place where people learn new things every day pic.twitter.com/VoTfzxrr3F— raina douris (@RahRahRaina) January 23, 2024
6. This interaction, from which I would also never recover:
When I was a baby agent an editor from penguin sent me a very nice rejection on a sub and I decided to walk away before responding.— Pam Pho (@NerdyPam) January 25, 2024
My cat somehow walks over the keyboard and sends a reply to the editor.
It said “ u aSs”.
I’ve never mentally recovered. It was 11 years ago.
7. This person's husband:
I was very brazenly hit on yesterday when out with my kid and I told my husband about it and he said “cool, was he 80 years old?” 💀— Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) January 29, 2024
8. This banana bread:
today’s discourse is annoying the fuck outta me so you all have to look at my mom’s gluten free banana bread again. learn from this. https://t.co/SwuqTkx3uE pic.twitter.com/1ZxI7b8sOk— kathleen (@holdenfordfocus) January 25, 2024
9. This interaction:
Friend is a masseuse. Her speakers broke so she told client she can’t play any music, jokingly offered to sing for him instead. He said, “Just whale song or something will be fine”. Omg. She made whale noises for a full 15 minutes before he got up and complained to her manager— Honey (@benegotherit) January 25, 2024
10. This interior design choice:
My hotel room has a half-painted armoire that deeply unsettles me. What is would you even call this aesthetic pic.twitter.com/dNSkxFwvF3— Chappell Ellison (@ChappellTracker) January 27, 2024
11. Vacuum sealing your croissants:
the gentle setting on the vacuum sealer doesn’t work on croissants pic.twitter.com/IYCqbvtItR— PizzaDilf (@TokyoDilf) January 30, 2024
12. This thrift store find:
jirt check pic.twitter.com/16HKsNy6qR— an pigeon,, (@imskytrash) January 28, 2024
13. This baking fail:
maybe baking's not for me pic.twitter.com/Sd41eXuieG— ꒰ celia ꒱ (@cecesdrvam) January 28, 2024
14. And finally, this unfortunate mug design:
drinking coffee out of the discontinued University of North Texas mug pic.twitter.com/WQO0Fx3Rdz— rambunctious little scamp (@prozacpapiii) January 28, 2024