15 Absolute Fails I Found On The Internet This Week That Were Literally So Funny I Had To Make A Post About Them
That beer hurts to look at.
Hello everyone, and welcome back to the weekly post where I curate the internet's funniest fails from the past week. I hope you love 'em!
1. This grocery store trending page:
???????????? https://t.co/uwgsUcxtKY pic.twitter.com/S5m6IgxWby— zetex (@zetexkindasucks) January 9, 2024
2. This catfishing moment:
finally asked the guy i’ve been e-dating to facetime & this is how he called me🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/DarLTdDfLv— tyara♡⋆˙⟡*:･ﾟ (@tyaraag) January 10, 2024
3. This bathroom sign:
her body is literally tea pic.twitter.com/aUYF4HX4pp— paige (@vampsneverhurtu) January 10, 2024
4. This AI fail that shows it's really not a search engine (picture below):
This it the superintelligence that I’m told will kill us all within the next 5 years pic.twitter.com/hPrOLBlU0B— jolly jim 🎅 (@importancatpete) January 10, 2024
5. This moment:
6. This beer at the Chiefs/Dolphins game this week. The temperature was -4ºF!
welcome to arrowhead bitches pic.twitter.com/GJrRlhmFJ6— platinum sombrero (@platinombrero) January 14, 2024
7. When you still think you're young, but the kids don't agree:
My phone got an "extreme cold" alert that said to check on the elderly, and like 5 minutes later the kids next door checked on me. Brutal.— Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 13, 2024
8. This bartender:
yo why is my bartender googling “vodka soda” rn pic.twitter.com/BkdNTWJvkW— Norb Lamby (@oh_bloodynora) January 14, 2024
9. The fact that this was lost:
i bet this was the funniest book ever pic.twitter.com/EPX2MAtvOT— malakbel-vorona ꙮ (@oneiromalakbel) January 13, 2024
10. Companies allegedly using ChatGPT to dropship, and not even putting in the effort to proof read:
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/lBP6d7cXQp— Ian Coldwater 📦💥 (@IanColdwater) January 12, 2024
11. My condolences to the once-future Mrs. Galko:
there’s like 20 of these who’s wedding got called off pic.twitter.com/PB5XKwc769— joyci unemployci (@joyci_schecter) January 15, 2024
12. (I know it's on purpose but still,) mixing up Abbott Elementary actor Chris Perfetti with Tom Holland:
Why did Zendaya let him walk out the house like this……… https://t.co/6M7c9brCTU— Z (@TheeDCstan) January 16, 2024
13. Naming your kid Jonald (no offense Jonald):
just found out i work with a man named Jonald— leisha (@leisha1196) January 15, 2024
14. Getting this text from your mom:
alright bro pic.twitter.com/BF0FhgEm9M— sumo* (@camkrda) January 15, 2024
15. And finally, this typo following the Emmys last night:
well that was unfortunate pic.twitter.com/2eFJohKomL— connor ♡ benji ‧₊˚ (@ivymidnights) January 16, 2024