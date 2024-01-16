Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    15 Absolute Fails I Found On The Internet This Week That Were Literally So Funny I Had To Make A Post About Them

    That beer hurts to look at.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello everyone, and welcome back to the weekly post where I curate the internet's funniest fails from the past week. I hope you love 'em!

    1. This grocery store trending page:

    Twitter: @zetexkindasucks

    2. This catfishing moment:

    Twitter: @tyaraag

    3. This bathroom sign:

    Twitter: @vampsneverhurtu

    4. This AI fail that shows it's really not a search engine (picture below):

    Twitter: @importancatpete
    A screenshot from a ChatGPT convo. The user prompts, &quot;Greek philosopher with name starting with M,&quot; and ChatGPT replies &quot;One famous Greek philosopher whose name starts with &quot;M&quot; is M Aristotle.&quot;
    Twitter: @importancatpete

    5. This moment:

    someone sends a payment request of $5, the other shows their bank balance being $2.24 so the first person adjusts the payment request to $1
    Twitter: @enby300 / Via Twitter: @enby300

    6. This beer at the Chiefs/Dolphins game this week. The temperature was -4ºF!

    Twitter: @platinombrero

    7. When you still think you're young, but the kids don't agree:

    Twitter: @jessecase

    8. This bartender:

    Twitter: @oh_bloodynora

    9. The fact that this was lost:

    Twitter: @oneiromalakbel

    10. Companies allegedly using ChatGPT to dropship, and not even putting in the effort to proof read:

    Twitter: @IanColdwater

    11. My condolences to the once-future Mrs. Galko:

    Twitter: @joyci_schecter

    12. (I know it's on purpose but still,) mixing up Abbott Elementary actor Chris Perfetti with Tom Holland:

    The Hollywood Reporter / Via Twitter: @TheeDCstan

    13. Naming your kid Jonald (no offense Jonald):

    Twitter: @leisha1196

    14. Getting this text from your mom:

    Twitter: @camkrda

    15. And finally, this typo following the Emmys last night:

    Twitter: @ivymidnights

    You can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!