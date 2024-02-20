15 Absolutely Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You, Because I Love You
Cigarettes in the air fryer is kind of genius.
Hello beautiful BuzzFeed readers, and welcome again to the roundup of funny fails that I curate every week, just for you. Please enjoy the best fails I saw on the internet this week:
1. This Facebook Marketplace listing:
I believe this is an Oregon pic.twitter.com/puQsLIVLXU— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 11, 2024
2. This random Yorkshire pudding:
“That’s an odd, looking mushroom” I thought, as I walked towards it. When I got closer, it turned out to be a Yorkshire pudding… pic.twitter.com/EtkFy3p2iZ— Brigit Strawbridge (@B_Strawbridge) February 12, 2024
3. What kind of ashes do they use, again...?
Happy Greatest Church Bulletin Typo of All Time to those who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/kMxYNRpSJt— Dr. Kara M. Million (@darterdancer) February 14, 2024
4. Kids:
told the kids i had trouble with handwriting when i was little and 5yo asked if it was "because pens were made of feathers"— priyanka mattoo (@naanking) February 14, 2024
5. Alllllllmost lucid dreaming:
every time i have an “i’m back in high school/college and have to go to a class i’ve been skipping all semester” dream my dream self thinks “man its pretty weird i always dream about this and now it’s actually happening”. Ur so close dude come on— zou bisou bisou where are you (@lilgrapefruits) February 15, 2024
6. Whatever's going on here:
Do u guys think putting these wet cigs in the air fryer will work y/n pic.twitter.com/mmTJqCJQUj— Saint Bob Payne (@hoopgoth) February 19, 2024
7. This tomato bath that doesn't look like it's going to get the skunk smell off this poor dog:
Covered the dang dog like it’s an enchilada https://t.co/E23H5ph3Ow— dillard (@dillythebish) February 16, 2024
8. Is it "Just Tacos" or is it "More"???
This restaurant name is going to keep me up at night for at least a week pic.twitter.com/qFJUWPXEFf— Stangle’s Kid (@lisasaurstomp) February 18, 2024
9. This fan moment:
When I was 14 I was Lady Gaga’s biggest fan and ran into her(top 20 moments in my life)but I was also busted to the point where fanpages censored my face with multiple large emojis pic.twitter.com/b1Qxn86i7m— grace (@gracefurby) February 18, 2024
10. The state of Google search results:
February 18, 2024
11. Getting into a meditative state over Madame Web:
Madame Web got my brain to such a weird place that my Oura ring thought i was asleep pic.twitter.com/idKw9AVi7w— ali segel (@OnlineAlison) February 18, 2024
12. This dad's faith in his child:
[last night]— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) February 17, 2024
My dad: If you wake up before us, hit the bold button and then the brew button to make coffee.
Me: Ok, got it.
My dad: I can show you
Me: Really, I got it. I have the same machine at home.
[this morning] pic.twitter.com/ZGUtaNF2IW
13. This fail that is actually really cute:
husband and I accidentally bought each other the same £1.75 card from the local grocery store pic.twitter.com/HOngAUVh4M— Kirsten (@Kirsten3531) February 14, 2024
14. This melted water bottle:
My water bottle just came out of the dishwasher and I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/l4lmUnlsJu— ⭐️ Pat-Star (@PatWallace) February 17, 2024
15. And finally, this kid who revealed that they had internet-stalked their teacher:
Just told my students that my family is southern italian and a kid in my class said Yeah I read that in your grandpas obituary— mia🫒 (@rasputinboneym) February 13, 2024