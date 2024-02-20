Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

15 Absolutely Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You, Because I Love You

Cigarettes in the air fryer is kind of genius.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Hello beautiful BuzzFeed readers, and welcome again to the roundup of funny fails that I curate every week, just for you. Please enjoy the best fails I saw on the internet this week:

1. This Facebook Marketplace listing:

Twitter: @Komaniecki_R

2. This random Yorkshire pudding:

Twitter: @B_Strawbridge

3. What kind of ashes do they use, again...?

Twitter: @darterdancer

4. Kids:

Twitter: @naanking

5. Alllllllmost lucid dreaming:

Twitter: @lilgrapefruits

6. Whatever's going on here:

Twitter: @hoopgoth

7. This tomato bath that doesn't look like it's going to get the skunk smell off this poor dog:

Twitter: @dillythebish

8. Is it "Just Tacos" or is it "More"???

Twitter: @lisasaurstomp

9. This fan moment:

Twitter: @gracefurby

10. The state of Google search results:

Twitter: @useful_noise

11. Getting into a meditative state over Madame Web:

Twitter: @OnlineAlison

12. This dad's faith in his child:

Twitter: @TheMomHack

13. This fail that is actually really cute:

Twitter: @Kirsten3531

14. This melted water bottle:

Twitter: @PatWallace

15. And finally, this kid who revealed that they had internet-stalked their teacher:

Twitter: @rasputinboneym

If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!