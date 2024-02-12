16 Fails From The Internet This Week That Made Me Laugh So Incredibly Hard

Well folks, the weekend has concluded, the Super Bowl is over, and it's time for all of us to sit down, start the week, and get back to work. But wait — what's this? I'm getting word that Julia's Super Funny List of Fails is here to save the day and bring you joy, laughter, and entertainment, as I am sure it does at the beginning of every week. You're welcome. Without further ado, here are the funniest fails I saw on the internet this week: