    11 Things That Are Decidedly "In" Or "Out" In 2024

    All my thoughts on illness, apricots, and mullets.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome to beautiful 2024, everyone. You've probably already seen the in/out trend, but in case you haven't, it basically consists of people sharing a notes app version of what they think will be "in" and "out" for the coming year. For example:

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    She gets it:

    Because I'm the most important person in the world, I thought it would only be kind to share my own ins and outs list with all of you. It's important to note, of course, that I am absolutely an authority here and that nothing I ever say on the internet is in jest. Here goes:

    IN: Prohibition-Era Cocktails

    Yamada Taro / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Wine gives me a headache. The very words "White Claw" make me shudder. And while I love a delicious fruity cocktail as much as the next person, I am of the firm belief that they belong in tiki bars or, at the very least, firmly between the months of June and August.

    Enter: the Prohibition-era cocktail. There is something so effortlessly glam about a brown drink in a crystal glass, dont'cha think? In 2024, I am ordering nothing but sidecars, Sazeracs, and corpse revivers at the bar. And bonus: I save money, because I really only need to drink one before I'm hopelessly drunk. Cheers!

    OUT: Once-A-Month Photo Dumps on Instagram

    I'm not saying you can't post a carousel. But by God, I am bored by the photo dumps. I am banning you ALL from posting 10 random, unrelated pictures and captioning them "🎄❄️December❄️🎄". If you would just post these throughout the month, you would probably have a lot more fun on the app. 

    If you take a gorgeous selfie, just post it when you want! If you take a banal but strangely touching photo of the mug of coffee on your desk, I want to see it. You do not have to disguise your flexes or earnest moments in a carousel of slop. Instagram should be fun! 

    IN: Apricots

    mrs / Getty Images

    I'm just really feeling apricots this year. I think lemons have been in, I know avocados have been in, and in my opinion, the humble apricot will be the next to rocket to fame. Apricot jam, dried apricots, apricots fresh off the tree. They are underrated and incredibly chic. Summer 2024 will be big for these fruits.

    OUT: Mullets

    Anthony Redpath / Getty Images

    They had their moment. Everybody say thank you, Miley Cyrus, for looking so bomb in your 2019 Plastic Hearts era. (Seriously, she looked amazing.) But, tragically, the mullet has trickled on down through Bushwick and West Hollywood and is now having its unfortunate renaissance amongst 13-year-old boys. Reader, this is child abuse. 

    Twenty-something men, it is time to set the example for the younger generation and shave that creature off your head. The mullets were admittedly fun for a second, but somebody has to be here to tell you that they look, well, bad! Your self-expression stops here. I declare them OUT. 

    IN: Having a Chic Illness (Or Lying About Being A Little Sick)

    a painting of a woman wearing a long dress on couch with her small dog
    Heritage Images / Getty Images

    Much like how Tuberculosis (or at least, the look it gave you) became chic and sought after in the last century, I believe we can wring some good out of COVID yet. 

    The ladies at large are really having a moment with what we call "rotting," or perhaps "wasting." When life gets you down, when everything's too much, The Bed calls for us. What, from melancholy to boredom to serious illness, can't be cured by rotting in bed for a little while? 

    As the winter waxes on and more of us get sick, I urge you all to romanticize that poetic box of tissues by your bedside and the case of sniffles that will follow you around for the next three weeks. 

    What is most important to remember is this: whether you're really sick or not, this winter your chic little illness may prove the cleverest excuse to get out of annoying plans. "Come out with us!" people will surely beg you (as they do me). "I'm afraid I can't," you'll reply to the dismayed group chat. "I'm deathly ill." Then you'll smile slyly to yourself and order takeout. 

    OUT: Faux, Beige Décor, Especially Plants

    Ekaterina Budinovskaya / Getty Images

    I get it. We wanted that lived-in, boho vibe. Or maybe you're going for a farmhouse aesthetic. (If you do not live on an actual farm, this has been out since 2022.) But darlings, please; have some self-respect. Buy yourself some real flowers. Thrift a real, actual painting. Put something in your house that shows even an ounce of your lovely personality. No more beige nonsense. No more grass in a vase from Pottery Barn. It is the year of maximalism.

    IN: Natural Nails and Regular Nail Polish

    person painting their nails
    Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images

    Ladies, your expensive manicures look absolutely gorgeous. But the pressure to have these gorgeous gels or acrylics is, I hate to say, ridiculous. No one needs to regularly spend $70 to have a beautiful manicure, especially when we are all on the internet complaining about how poor we are. There's nothing wrong with natural nails. There is nothing wrong with painting your nails at the coffee table while watching TV. If you regularly want beautiful nails but don't want to spend for them, I'm letting you know it's in this year to give yourself a leisurely little Sunday night, pour a glass of wine, turn on HBO, and break out the OPI. 

    OUT: Vaping

    person saying, put the vape down
    Netflix / Via media.giphy.com

    It looks lame. It will give you oral cancer. Really, it looks actively uncool. Throw the vape in the garbage. 

    IN: Whole Milk in Coffee

    Burak Karademir

    Ladies and gents, I am trying to get the best flavor out of any given drink, and I'm sorry, but whole milk is and always will be that girl. Now I'm not a complete weirdo; I'm keen on an oat or soy latte when the mood takes me. But why, why, should I deprive myself of the best-tasting, most nutrient-rich form of latte, just because oat milk has been considered more "in" the past few years? Reader, you and I are free from the gaze of the judgmental barista. Order whatever milk you like. 

    OUT: Blazers (Outside the Office)

    a hand going throw a rack of clothes with text, a closet full of clothes, nothing to wear
    HBO / Via media.giphy.com

    You guys can wear what you want, but blazers have never done it for me. We're coming off a trend of oversized blazers everywhere, and hopefully, in 2024, the casual blazer will be laid gently to rest. There are other, more fashionable jackets out there to try. The whole world of jackets is waiting for you. Explore it. (This advice does not apply to those who are Carrie Bradshaw-esque. She can rock a blazer.) 

    IN: Reading Books

    person reading a book outside on a patio
    Kathrin Ziegler / Getty Images

    I used to think I had just been exposed to a bubble online where people seem to be reading more, but no, you guys. The rumors are true. I think the fad started with droves of young women reading things like the infamous fairy books, and now it's spread more and more. People are reading Game of Thrones, Joan Didion, and Dostoyevsky just for the hell of it. Lately, when I've been craving Wasting Time Online, I've just forced myself to put on an audiobook instead and do something like clean my house. It's amazing.

    Our collective internet addiction is (at least a little) allayed. Our attention spans are rising. Our elementary school teachers must be so proud of us. If you're always saying "I wanna read more!" then literally just do it. 

    I hope this helped you, loyal subjects of BuzzFeed. If you like, feel free to share your own ideas for what's in and out in 2024 (but keep it civil)! Best of luck being as chic as possible in the new year.

    NBC / Via media.giphy.com