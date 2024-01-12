Because I'm the most important person in the world, I thought it would only be kind to share my own ins and outs list with all of you. It's important to note, of course, that I am absolutely an authority here and that nothing I ever say on the internet is in jest. Here goes:
IN: Prohibition-Era Cocktails
OUT: Once-A-Month Photo Dumps on Instagram
I'm not saying you can't post a carousel. But by God, I am bored by the photo dumps. I am banning you ALL from posting 10 random, unrelated pictures and captioning them "🎄❄️December❄️🎄". If you would just post these throughout the month, you would probably have a lot more fun on the app.
If you take a gorgeous selfie, just post it when you want! If you take a banal but strangely touching photo of the mug of coffee on your desk, I want to see it. You do not have to disguise your flexes or earnest moments in a carousel of slop. Instagram should be fun!