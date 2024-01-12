OUT: Once-A-Month Photo Dumps on Instagram

I'm not saying you can't post a carousel. But by God, I am bored by the photo dumps. I am banning you ALL from posting 10 random, unrelated pictures and captioning them "🎄❄️December❄️🎄". If you would just post these throughout the month, you would probably have a lot more fun on the app.

If you take a gorgeous selfie, just post it when you want! If you take a banal but strangely touching photo of the mug of coffee on your desk, I want to see it. You do not have to disguise your flexes or earnest moments in a carousel of slop. Instagram should be fun!