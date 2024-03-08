The Oscars Are Upon Us, So Here Are 7 Random But Iconic Actor/Director Duos To Span The Ages

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Since it's awards season and everybody is talking about (1940s voice) The Movies, it seems like as good a time as any to discuss some random but iconic director/actor duos who have helped make Hollywood what it is, both on-camera and behind it. Let's get into it!
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
3. Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly
Bonus: David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan
4. Wes Anderson and Jason Schwartzman
5. Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy
6. Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson
7. Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder
Okay, phew! I hope you check out at least one of these, and if I missed one of your favorite duos, let me know in the comments below! I'm always looking for more movies to watch.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions