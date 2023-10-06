This Student Went Absolutely Viral On TikTok For Reading The News, And I Am Literally So Obsessed I Actually Bought A Newspaper Subscription

If you watch any video of Kelsey's, make it this one! She discusses the March on Washington on its 60th anniversary, explains things so well and energetically, and even got her notes from class to explain topics better. She ALSO points out that back then, media was more constricted — you'd turn on the TV or read the paper and learn about current events. But, she says, "We live in a time now, where because we have so many media outlets, even if CNN, Fox, MSNBC are covering it, I can change to [E!] and watch the Kardashians... so that causes our policy window to shrink."