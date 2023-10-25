It's 2023, the economy seems to be in shambles, and I know everyone loooves talking about it, to the point that it's a little overwhelming; but seriously guys, it helps to talk about it. I don't have kids, but I know that there's definitely one group who's been feeling a bit of financial strain more than others...parents.
Having a child is a HUGE financial burden already, even when the economy is normal or even — is it possible? — good. And when finances aren't healthy, certain lifestyle changes are bound to come about.
Sooo, I want to know what's changed. What little (or big) financial changes have you made in your lifestyle since having kids?
Maybe it's something as simple as ceasing to get takeout or buy new clothes.
Perhaps you've made changes to your housing situation, like moving in with in-laws, or downsizing.
Have you and your partner sold one of your cars? Cut your gym memberships? Canceled your streaming subscriptions?
Whatever changes you've made financially, big or small, I think it's healthy to share them. So, if you like, feel free to tell us all about it in the comments below! Or, if you prefer, you're welcome to share in the anonymous Google form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!