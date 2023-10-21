What you'll need to do:

1. Shake up the whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg white in a shaker.



2. Strain into a glass. I like it over ice but I didn't do it here because I wanted it to look pretty. The egg white will be foamy!

3. Pour the red wine into the foam over the back of a spoon. It should float on top and hopefully make a nice gradient.

4. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.