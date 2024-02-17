2. "Giving expensive gifts without a thought. I had a scholarship to an expensive school, and these kids all had the best name brand clothes, bought and sold horses, and already owned land."

"On Valentine's Day one of the girls bought the whole friend group the most beautiful flowers and $50+ professionally wrapped gifts. At any birthdays (and other random celebrations) all the presents were amazing and worth hundreds.



I starved that year and could never give any of my friends any of the nice gifts they gave each other. It was embarrassing, but I know now I shouldn't be ashamed by it."

—fizbee