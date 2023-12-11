Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    20 Jaw-Dropping And Hilarious Fails I've Lovingly Curated Just For You From The Past Week On The Internet

    Ohh to be a grumpy cat dealing blackjack in a glamorous and ritzy but crime-ridden casino...

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy holidays, my gorgeous and magnificent readers, and welcome to the weekly post where I compile the funniest fails that I've seen posted to the internet. I hope you love them!

    1. This lawyer:

    Twitter: @aintlaugh

    2. This desktop background. HOW do you navigate ANYTHING?

    Twitter: @SMOOCHONTHELIPS

    3. This person's sister (honestly, kind of love her):

    Twitter: @timerube

    4. Seeing your doctor out in public is like the adult version of seeing your teacher out in public:

    Twitter: @inkypensfic

    5. This ski pass fraud fail:

    Twitter: @sadgirlmeag

    6. This amazing mixup. They must think you REALLY love bats:

    Twitter: @hannahmsays

    7. This Burt's Bees obsession:

    Twitter: @lasagnadelrae

    8. This person's phone thinking we are in the year of our Lord 52946:

    Twitter: @zoooones

    9. This cat who belongs in a film noir:

    Twitter: @samlymatters

    10. Failing to recognize one's own corgi (...and husband, too):

    Twitter: @oldenoughtosay

    11. This costume design trick that I actually love:

    Twitter: @carefulwren

    12. Getting told that your fireplace doesn't meet OSHA regulations (in Minecraft):

    Twitter: @north0fnorth

    13. This doctor who sounds like he's straight out of a parody of artsy European movies:

    Twitter: @pleasuresystems

    14. When a special interest creates...confusion:

    Twitter: @boiledcrocs

    15. This is like, "favorite restaurant that knows my name and order based off my phone number" but taken to the next level:

    Twitter: @graceyldn

    16. Apparently Violet Beauregarde became a real estate agent:

    Twitter: @BrandyLJensen

    17. Men:

    Twitter: @wasteharlot

    18. The One Where the Donners Crash the Christmas Party:

    Twitter: @DrLindseyFitz

    19. This dad being just a little out of pocket:

    Twitter: @eathedocument

    20. And finally, if you have made (and regret) the fail move of starting Elf on the Shelf...this solution:

    Twitter: @Bubola

    You can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these were funny (which of course you did; I put them together, after all), be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!