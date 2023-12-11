20 Jaw-Dropping And Hilarious Fails I've Lovingly Curated Just For You From The Past Week On The Internet
Ohh to be a grumpy cat dealing blackjack in a glamorous and ritzy but crime-ridden casino...
Happy holidays, my gorgeous and magnificent readers, and welcome to the weekly post where I compile the funniest fails that I've seen posted to the internet. I hope you love them!
1. This lawyer:
don’t commit crimes dawg these lawyers are playing sudoku in court pic.twitter.com/soouxvc59z— metrooo (@aintlaugh) December 6, 2023
2. This desktop background. HOW do you navigate ANYTHING?
Everything is important pic.twitter.com/oyGRbRJy6o— Danny (@SMOOCHONTHELIPS) December 6, 2023
3. This person's sister (honestly, kind of love her):
my sister just told me she "doesn't understand whether a movie is good or bad. i don't understand that aspect of it". how is this possible— Dirk Fuckner 🚯 (@timerube) December 11, 2023
4. Seeing your doctor out in public is like the adult version of seeing your teacher out in public:
Found out my doctor goes to the same hot yoga studio I’ve been going to, and I know this because I just showed up to class and she pulled me aside and said “you are not cleared for this” 🧍🏼♀️— Inky (@inkypensfic) December 4, 2023
5. This ski pass fraud fail:
last winter my 25 y/o guy friend tried to use his 60 y/o mother's epic pass at vail and they literally hauled him out of line and made a vail police officer lecture him about identity theft and now he has a rap sheet in fucking vail lmao— meat, alpha male (@sadgirlmeag) December 5, 2023
6. This amazing mixup. They must think you REALLY love bats:
heard secondhand that my friend’s wife is obsessed with bats. for years I’ve been sending her cute/funny bat content (+ as a result my algo serves a lot of it) and she always responds “❤️” or “omg” or whatever. today I learned that it was a different friend’s wife who loves bats— 🧃you or someone you love🧃 (@hannahmsays) December 5, 2023
7. This Burt's Bees obsession:
quick do you guys think my mom has a problem pic.twitter.com/qILUXVxei6— rae (@lasagnadelrae) December 5, 2023
8. This person's phone thinking we are in the year of our Lord 52946:
every time i open my gallery i see this picture of kirby egg toast my phone thinks i took over 50000 years in the future pic.twitter.com/N92Wk3IRFb— zones (@zoooones) November 23, 2023
9. This cat who belongs in a film noir:
Bought my cat a bow tie because I thought it would make him look fancy, but he just looks like a jaded blackjack dealer. A stare that says “knock yourself out, buddy. split the tens.” pic.twitter.com/MCdfUcY4i0— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 6, 2023
10. Failing to recognize one's own corgi (...and husband, too):
so I’m driving back from the shops and I see someone walking a corgi, and it’s pretty quiet so obviously I pull over to say hi, because, you know, corgi, and lads I had fully parked the car and gotten out before I realised— ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) December 6, 2023
that the person was my husband and the corgi is my corgi
11. This costume design trick that I actually love:
unironically obsessed with the costuming decision to renaissance up a zipper by dangling a big pearl from it pic.twitter.com/UJRUivyf3j— 🔪K8🥒 (@carefulwren) September 29, 2022
12. Getting told that your fireplace doesn't meet OSHA regulations (in Minecraft):
thinking about my favorite experience on a minecraft server again https://t.co/fuitv0rmPR— north (@north0fnorth) December 6, 2023
13. This doctor who sounds like he's straight out of a parody of artsy European movies:
my new doctor told me if I didn't want to take SSRIs I had to "just get used to suffering" and that I should be drinking more than two cups of coffee a day. he's perfect— Clarke (@pleasuresystems) December 7, 2023
14. When a special interest creates...confusion:
IM SCREACHINGNNNGNNGNNG my autistic son has been carrying a toy elephant EVERYWHERE with him for years.. and at school they traced all the students at gingerbread men and his elephant was in his pocket 😭😭😭😭😭 please it’s so funny im dying pic.twitter.com/uRAkObsvay— hannah momtana (@boiledcrocs) December 7, 2023
15. This is like, "favorite restaurant that knows my name and order based off my phone number" but taken to the next level:
Remembering when my local curry house sent me a Christmas card cos I ordered so many takeaways from them pic.twitter.com/3iPRrlofKx— Grace (@graceyldn) December 7, 2023
16. Apparently Violet Beauregarde became a real estate agent:
some incredible photos to include on a zillow listing with absolutely no explanation pic.twitter.com/YvpgK0v9b7— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 7, 2023
17. Men:
i had to delete tinder after a man legitimately told me he sometimes hits a mint vape instead of brushing his teeth— ◆ ☻ mason ☻ ◆ (@wasteharlot) December 8, 2023
18. The One Where the Donners Crash the Christmas Party:
😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/rmK9vkGL5R— Dr Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) December 6, 2023
19. This dad being just a little out of pocket:
when my brother got into a car accident and my dad texted me this pic.twitter.com/KQd4jNiLBs— julia (@eathedocument) December 8, 2023
20. And finally, if you have made (and regret) the fail move of starting Elf on the Shelf...this solution:
For those of you that regret starting your Elf tradition—there's a way out pic.twitter.com/5xD2DKh1Y1— Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) December 7, 2023