14 Internet Fails From This Week That Are Funny Enough You'll Probably Screenshot At Least One To Send To A Friend
The Barbie one made me laugh out loud.
Hello and happy Monday, my little BuzzFeeders. Welcome back to your favorite weekly post, where I have curated for you only the best of the internet's past weekly fails. Enjoy!
1. First up, with a strong start, this nightmare scenario:
Drunk lads on the train home from Glasgow were trying to force farts out, trying to do the loudest fart, and the gobbiest one just quietened everyone down ready for his effort... and fully shat himself. Fucking bedlam in the carriage. The smell is awful. People are screaming.— She Guevara (@No7Sammy) September 15, 2023
2. This made me viscerally feel the very real judgment of those cats:
yesterday I was trying to eat tuna out of a can and the cats VERY clearly believed it was cat food and I was so humiliated. they weren’t even begging they just watched me take this can to my bed like bitch you are lost— worms cited (@christapeterso) September 15, 2023
4. Admittedly, I'm undecided about whether this accidental search was decidedly a "fail"...but I really wanted to post this, because it made me LOL.
I JUST ACCIDENTALLY LOOKED UP "TACTICAL CROCHET" ON THE INTERNET, AND SOMEONE OVER ON REDDIT IS TURNING PEOPLE INTO FREMEN— joint chiefs of stuff (@heyMAKWA) September 13, 2023
LOOK AT THIS ARRAKIS DRIP pic.twitter.com/xfp8613fWL
5. OK, the fail here is the blood donation place that was rude to this very philanthropic vampire...
I tried donating blood today. Never again. Way too many questions. Whose blood is that? Where did you get it from? Why is it in a bucket?— Helen Ingram (@drhingram) September 17, 2023
6. This poorly aged tweet from Ms. Boebert:
September 16, 2023
7. This photoshop job. Posting it was not enough, I really do need them to tell me why they made it.
going through old photos why did I make this pic.twitter.com/VS3qGyW4ZW— Lolo (@LolOverruled) September 14, 2023
8. This Dracula-esque text. (Though I must admit, I also write like Dracula when not writing things on my beautiful BuzzFeed dot com.)
Bro? pic.twitter.com/jcqmu42rLC— jestin (@jestingtime) September 13, 2023
9. This whole exchange, LOL:
September 12, 2023
10. Do you think Arthur went to Turkey or Miami for his nose job?
The very first Arthur book is about how Arthur’s nose is perfect the way it is and doesn’t need to be changed. 🙂— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) September 18, 2023
…In the second book they changed his nose. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/BT78VoGV8L
11. This sisterly conversation:
having a sister is something so amazing pic.twitter.com/AANVvpvbeJ— a beautiful woman 💕✨👄🦷 (@full_legal_name) September 18, 2023
12. This beautiful juxtaposition:
September 16, 2023
13. This behind-the-scenes look:
The Jungle Book (2016) pic.twitter.com/4jNMP2vWTI— Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Shitposts (@Behind_Pics) September 16, 2023
14. And, finally, this poorly-aged SNL clip.
September 16, 2023