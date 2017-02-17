Here’s What French Presidential Candidates Think About The Country’s Colonial Past

“Colonization is part of French history,” Macron said on a visit to the former French colony of Algeria this week. “It is part of the past that we must face, and apologize to those to whom we have committed these gestures.”

“Yes, in Algeria, there has been torture, but also the emergence of a state, of wealth, and of middle classes,” he told Point in November 2016. “It is the reality of colonization. There have been elements of civilization as well as of barbarism.”

“As for me, I place by the side of [the citizen-soldiers of the French revolution], the Senegalese infantrymen, the foreign resistance fighters, all those who made France without being born French, or even without being French at all.”