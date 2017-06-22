Hijabi Women Say They Were Subjected To Searches Before School Exams

On Monday, Randa, an 11th grade student at MHS, a private school in Paris, tweeted that she and other friends who wore a hijab were checked thoroughly during their preliminary Baccalaureate exams.

The tweets said that before each exam, they only checked the girls who had hijab on and were asked to shake their hair, remove sweaters and pull up or check above their trousers. She describes the experience as "humiliating, and no one else had been checked."

The checks, done to avoid cheating, were carried out by the head of Lycée Victor Hugo, a school in Paris, and location of the MHS student's exams, on the 15th and 19th of June. Randa told BuzzFeed news that she had to "shake her hair."

Randa also told BuzzFeed News that unlike what her tweets could imply, there was no body search or physical pat-down.

"We were already in class, the [answer] sheets were already on the desks", Izza, another student from MHS, told BuzzFeed News. She said that she had to lift her dress up to her hips.

Both Randa and Izza said they did not see other students being checked the way they were. No other students with tied-back hair were asked to undo their hair to check if there were ear phones or cheat sheets hidden there, for example.

"It is the first time we have noticed this kind of thing, and we would like to have some explanations from the person in charge. We don't want this to be repeated."

Hanane Loukili, the pedagogical director of the MHS high school, told BuzzFeed News that the students were, "treated in an inadmissible way." She has collected several testimonies from her students.

The French Ministry of National Education refused to comment and referred BuzzFeed France to the Paris administrative district for primary and secondary education. A spokesperson there refuted all claims of abuse and said that "normal check" was carried out "in accordance with law."

"We ask the person to remove her veil, and, if she has several layers of clothes, to remove the top layers and to lift her arms up. We do not ask them to lift skirts," the spokesperson said. The high school's principal has not yet responded to questions from BuzzFeed France.