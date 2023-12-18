19 Of The Very Best Accessory Buys This Christmas

1. These Vans Lowland Comfycush sneakers which are the perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and modern show-stopping style.
2. This delicate, feminine, 14k gold-filled necklace, that's a perfect graceful and refined accessory, suitable for every occasion.
3. These Gorman red sunnies that are the perfect seasonal pop of colour to take you from festivities straight into summer living.
5. This picnic canvas tote that you can load up with pressies on Christmas day, then take to the beach for the rest of summer.
6. And this complementary picnic hat, because sun-safety is the most stylish accessory of the season.
13. These diamond-embellished black mules that will add a touch of sophistication to any festive outfit.
15. An initial pendant necklace reviewers say is long-lasting and awesome quality for the price.
Buy it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two lengths and in A–Z).
16. Wavy hoops that are sure to steal the show (or at least some gazes) anytime you put them on.
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15 (available in silver and gold).
17. A pack of mesh socks for an adorably elegant finishing touch on an outfit with sandals, heels, or Mary Janes.
Amazon
Buy a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99 (available in various colors/packs).
18. A cool leather harness that'll elevate any ordinary outfit into a hardcore one.
Free People
Get it from Free People for $98 (available in sizes S–L and six colors).
19. And finally, a set of claw hair clips with the super chic tortoise print. In this two-piece set, you'll get one classic colour (a darker brown) and one light tan.
Buy it from Amazon for $9.85 (available in three styles).