    19 Of The Very Best Accessory Buys This Christmas

    T-minus 1 week until the big day. Get shopping. Get stylish.

    Jukey Will
    by Jukey Will

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. These Vans Lowland Comfycush sneakers which are the perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and modern show-stopping style.

    Vans

    Buy them from Vans for $179.99.

    2. This delicate, feminine, 14k gold-filled necklace, that's a perfect graceful and refined accessory, suitable for every occasion.

    AMJ

    Buy it from Alana Maria Jewellery for $119.

    3. These Gorman red sunnies that are the perfect seasonal pop of colour to take you from festivities straight into summer living.

    Gorman

    Buy it from Gorman for $89.

    4. Or this pink pair with a retro, cat-eye frame.

    Gorman

    Buy it from Gorman for $89.

    5. This picnic canvas tote that you can load up with pressies on Christmas day, then take to the beach for the rest of summer.

    Gorman

    Buy it from Gorman for $119.

    6. And this complementary picnic hat, because sun-safety is the most stylish accessory of the season.

    Gorman

    Buy it from Gorman for $59.

    7. These vibrant and retro slides that level-up a casual shorts and tee.

    Gorman

    Buy it from Gorman for $89.

    8. This croc-embossed shoulder bag that's a true stylish bargain.

    Hello Molly

    Buy it from Hello Molly for $69.95.

    9. These gold and tennis-necklace inspired chains that will instantly elevate an outfit.

    Hello Molly

    Buy it from Hello Molly for $29.99.

    10. These chunky gold hoops that add a little bit of sunshine to everyday.

    Hello Molly

    Buy it from Hello Molly for $25.99.

    11. These pink satin platform heels, because Barbie fever isn't going anywhere.

    Meshki

    Buy it from Meshki for $33.

    12. This organically shaped gold cuff bracelet that's simply stunning.

    Meshki

    Buy it from Meshki for $49.

    13. These diamond-embellished black mules that will add a touch of sophistication to any festive outfit.

    Meshki

    Buy it from Meshki for $109.

    14. These draped silver earrings that are both timeless and glamourous.

    Meshki

    Buy it from Meshki for $59.

    15. An initial pendant necklace reviewers say is long-lasting and awesome quality for the price. 

    v initial necklace
    www.amazon.com

    Buy it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two lengths and in A–Z).

    16. Wavy hoops that are sure to steal the show (or at least some gazes) anytime you put them on. 

    the silver hoops
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15 (available in silver and gold). 

    17. A pack of mesh socks for an adorably elegant finishing touch on an outfit with sandals, heels, or Mary Janes. 

    model wearing white mesh socks with mary janes
    Amazon

    Buy a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99 (available in various colors/packs). 

    18. A cool leather harness that'll elevate any ordinary outfit into a hardcore one. 

    a model wearing the brown leather harness
    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $98 (available in sizes S–L and six colors). 

    19. And finally, a set of claw hair clips with the super chic tortoise print. In this two-piece set, you'll get one classic colour (a darker brown) and one light tan.

    a reviewer with straight  hair wearing the clip
    www.amazon.com

    Buy it from Amazon for $9.85 (available in three styles).

    BuzzFeed