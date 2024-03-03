Skip To Content
15 Of Our Favourite Autumn Accessories To Wear All Season Long

The best new season buys to see you through the grief of losing summer.

Ashley Luke
by Ashley Luke

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. This range of vibrant, 100% cotton dad caps from Colour Club — because sun-safety is transeasonal and who says that wearing fun, bright hues is reserved for summer only?

2. This tall soft tote by luxury leather icons MAISON de SABRÉ, which simplifies on-the-go packing in style.

3. These Vans Lowland Comfycush sneakers which are the perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and modern show-stopping style.

A pair of sneakers displayed on a wooden stool
Vans

Originally designed for tennis in the early '80s when Vans was experimenting with athletic-focused footwear, this low-top style maintains a familiar aesthetic while supercharging the look with coloured piping and the heritage “Flying V” Vans logo. The perfect intersection of retro style and comfort, the Lowland ComfyCush sneakers will see you through the season in style.

Buy them from Vans for $179.99.

4. A pack of mesh socks for an adorably elegant finishing touch on an outfit with sandals, heels, or Mary Janes. 

model wearing white mesh socks with mary janes
Amazon

Buy a pack of four from Amazon for $18.99 (available in various colors/packs). 

5. This delicate, feminine, 14k gold-filled necklace, that's a perfect graceful and refined accessory, suitable for every occasion.

Close-up of a person wearing a delicate chain necklace and a stud earring
AMJ

Buy it from Alana Maria Jewellery for $119.

6. These Gorman red sunnies that are the perfect seasonal pop of colour.

Woman with curly hair, adjusting oversized glasses, wearing a printed shirt
Gorman

Buy it from Gorman for $44.50.

7. Or this pink pair with a retro, cat-eye frame.

Gorman

Buy it from Gorman for $44.50.

8. These chunky gold hoops that add a little bit of sunshine to everyday.

Close-up of a person wearing a hoop earring, focusing on the ear, cheek, and hair
Hello Molly

Buy it from Hello Molly for $25.99.

9. This picnic canvas tote that is perfect for your autumn picnicking.

A patterned tote bag with various illustrated foods and flowers
Gorman

Buy it from Gorman for $119.

10. This organically shaped gold cuff bracelet that's simply stunning.

Wrist wearing a simple, twisted gold bracelet
Meshki

Buy it from Meshki for $49.

11. These draped silver earrings that are both timeless and glamourous.

Close-up of a person with a sleek bun wearing a large, metallic, folded-style earring
Meshki

Buy it from Meshki for $59.

12. Or these silver wavy hoops that are sure to steal the show (or at least some gazes) anytime you put them on. 

the silver hoops
Urban Outfitters

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15 (available in silver and gold). 

13. These Haus of Dizzy earrings that are the perfect Y2K statement pieces for any outfit over autumn.

Haus of Dizzy

Buy it from Haus of Dizzy for $49+.

14. These Elite 8 noise-cancelling earbuds by Jabra that'll keep your music playing, rain or shine.

BuzzFeed, Jabra

Buy it from Jabra for $279.

15. And finally, a set of claw hair clips with the super chic tortoise print. In this two-piece set, you'll get one classic colour (a darker brown) and one light tan.

a reviewer with straight  hair wearing the clip
www.amazon.com

Buy it from Amazon for $9.85 (available in three styles).