【画像・動画】オレンジの風味でさわやか！カルディの「めちゃうまケーキ」甘さたっぷりでティータイムにぴったり！

カルディの「オレンジケーキ」は、フルーティーで甘さの強めなスイーツです。小さくカットしやすいので、ちょっとしたホームパーティーなどにも大活躍！

KALDI（カルディ）のおすすめスイーツ「フォーシー オレンジケーキ」
Sanae Sugiura for BuzzFeed
