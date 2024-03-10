    【動画・画像集で見る】まるで映画のような救出劇。「みんなヒーローだ。こんな人々に感謝したい」と称賛集まる

    救出されたトラック運転手は念のために病院に運ばれましたが、ほとんど無傷だったということです。

    Saki Yamamoto
    by Saki Yamamoto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    地元テレビ局「WBNS-TV」が報じた救出の瞬間

    YouTubeでこの動画を見る
    youtube.com

    ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookが投稿した救出の様子

    宙づりになったトラック
    宙づりになったトラック（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより） / Via Facebook: LouMetroES
    宙づりになったトラック（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより）
    宙づりになったトラック（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより） / Via Facebook: LouMetroES
    宙づりになったトラックから救出される運転手（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより）
    宙づりになったトラックから救出される運転手（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより） / Via Facebook: LouMetroES
    救出される運転手を見守る警官や消防士たち（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより）
    救出される運転手を見守る警官や消防士たち（ルイビル救急サービスのFacebookより） / Via Facebook: LouMetroES

    「あなた方の英雄的な行動のおかげで、彼女は生きています」ルイビル市長が消防隊を絶賛

    Twitter: @LouisvilleMayor