Buzz·公開 2024年1月3日【画像・動画】【セブン】おいしすぎる！2023年に感動した「激ウマおつまみ5選」お酒が進んでしょうがない！2023年に食べておいしかった「セブン-イレブン」の「激ウマおつまみ」をご紹介します。どれもこれもお店レベルのおいしさで感動しました！by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「7プレミアム 焼鳥ももたれ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「冷製仕立ての揚げささみのレモンソース和え」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「ギザギザポテト（しお味）」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4.「サイクルミー おつまみバター風味さつまいも」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 5.「7プレミアムゴールド 金の豚角煮」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life