【画像・動画】【セブン】おいしすぎる！2023年に感動した「激ウマおつまみ5選」お酒が進んでしょうがない！

2023年に食べておいしかった「セブン-イレブン」の「激ウマおつまみ」をご紹介します。どれもこれもお店レベルのおいしさで感動しました！

saki hashimoto
橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

1.「7プレミアム 焼鳥ももたれ」

セブンイレブンのオススメのフード「7プレミアム 焼鳥ももたれ」
2.「冷製仕立ての揚げささみのレモンソース和え」

セブンイレブンのオススメのフード「冷製仕立ての揚げささみのレモンソース和え」
3.「ギザギザポテト（しお味）」

セブンイレブンのオススメのフード「ギザギザポテト（しお味）」
4.「サイクルミー おつまみバター風味さつまいも」

セブンイレブンのオススメのフード「サイクルミー おつまみバター風味さつまいも」
5.「7プレミアムゴールド 金の豚角煮」

セブンイレブンのオススメのフード「7プレミアムゴールド 金の豚角煮」
