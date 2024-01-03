    【画像・動画】【2023年無印良品まとめ】もうこれなしじゃ生活できないよ！買ってよかった「アイデア優秀グッズ」5選

    無印良品で、2023年に購入して良かったものをご紹介します。

    橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

    1.「ナイロン手付ポーチ・薄型」

    無印良品のオススメのグッズ「ナイロン手付ポーチ・薄型」
    2.「ポリエステルメッシュクッションケース」

    無印良品のオススメのグッズ「ポリエステルメッシュクッションケース」
    3.「ソファで使えるホットシート」

    無印良品のオススメのグッズ「ソファで使えるホットシート」
    4.「ポリエステル 吊るして使える洗面用具ケース」

    無印良品のオススメのグッズ「ポリエステル 吊るして使える洗面用具ケース」
    5.「保冷バッグ」

    無印良品のオススメのグッズ「保冷バッグ」
