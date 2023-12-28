    【画像・動画】コスパ良すぎ！2023年「松屋」で食べておいしかった「激うまフード」5選

    2023年、松屋で食べておいしかったフードメメニューをまとめました。

    saki hashimoto
    by saki hashimoto

    橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

    1.「ネギ塩牛焼肉丼」

    松屋のオススメのフード「ネギ塩牛焼肉丼」
    2.「鶏肉飯」

    松屋のオススメのフード「鶏肉飯」
    3.「牛焼ビビン丼」

    松屋のオススメのフード「牛焼ビビン丼」
    4.「ガパオチキンライス」

    松屋のオススメのフード「ガパオチキンライス」
    5.「肉厚豚焼肉定食（小鉢付き）」

    松屋のオススメのフード「肉厚豚焼肉定食（小鉢付き）」
