【画像・動画】コスパ良すぎ！2023年「松屋」で食べておいしかった「激うまフード」5選

Buzz·掲載日 9 時間前【画像・動画】コスパ良すぎ！2023年「松屋」で食べておいしかった「激うまフード」5選2023年、松屋で食べておいしかったフードメメニューをまとめました。by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan 1.「ネギ塩牛焼肉丼」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「鶏肉飯」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「牛焼ビビン丼」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4.「ガパオチキンライス」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 5.「肉厚豚焼肉定食（小鉢付き）」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kaoruebihara_bfj