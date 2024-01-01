【画像・動画】【ローソン】食べる手が止まらない！2023年、食べておいしかった「激うまスイーツ」5選

Buzz·公開 2024年1月1日【画像・動画】【ローソン】食べる手が止まらない！2023年、食べておいしかった「激うまスイーツ」5選2023年食べておいしかったローソンの「スイーツ」を5つご紹介します。どれも本当にレベルが高くて、満足感がありますよ。by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「Uchi Café×Milk MILKフィナンシェケーキ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「お抹茶ソフトフランス」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「一粒栗のマロンカヌレ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4.「渋皮マロンクリームシュー」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 5.「チーズタルト」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life