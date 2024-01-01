  • conveni badge
【画像・動画】【ローソン】食べる手が止まらない！2023年、食べておいしかった「激うまスイーツ」5選

2023年食べておいしかったローソンの「スイーツ」を5つご紹介します。どれも本当にレベルが高くて、満足感がありますよ。

saki hashimoto
by saki hashimoto

橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

1.「Uchi Café×Milk MILKフィナンシェケーキ」

ローソンのオススメのスイーツ「Uchi Café×Milk MILKフィナンシェケーキ」
BuzzFeed

2.「お抹茶ソフトフランス」

ローソンのオススメのスイーツ「お抹茶ソフトフランス」
BuzzFeed

3.「一粒栗のマロンカヌレ」

ローソンのオススメのスイーツ「一粒栗のマロンカヌレ」
BuzzFeed

4.「渋皮マロンクリームシュー」

ローソンのオススメのスイーツ「渋皮マロンクリームシュー」
BuzzFeed

5.「チーズタルト」

ローソンのオススメのスイーツ「チーズタルト」
BuzzFeed