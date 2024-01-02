  • sweetsjp badge

【画像・動画】【コメダ】今年も勢揃いだったわ…！ボリューム満点「激ウマスイーツ」5選

2023年に食べておいしかったコメダ珈琲店の「スイーツ」を5つご紹介します。

saki hashimoto
1.「スイートパープルモンブラン」

2.「クルーミーショコラ」

3.「シロノワール ブラックサンダー」

4.「お月見ジェリコ マロンショコラ」

5.「お月見シロノワール パンプキン」

