    【画像・動画】【イケア】全部のお部屋で使いたい！使い勝手バツグンな「収納グッズ」シンプルなデザインがかわいい！

    イケアでは、使い勝手バツグンな「オシャレ収納グッズ」を販売中。今回はその中から、特にオススメの商品を3つご紹介します。

    saki hashimoto
    橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

    1.「LENNART レッナールト 引き出しユニット」

    イケアのオススメのグッズ「LENNART レッナールト 引き出しユニット」
    イケアのオススメのグッズ「LENNART レッナールト 引き出しユニット」
    2.「HORNAVAN ホールナヴァン ワゴン」

    イケアのオススメのグッズ「HORNAVAN ホールナヴァン ワゴン」
    イケアのオススメのグッズ「HORNAVAN ホールナヴァン ワゴン」
    3.「BLECKSJÖN ブレックショーン シャワーハンガー 2段」

    イケアのオススメのグッズ「BLECKSJÖN ブレックショーン シャワーハンガー 2段」
    イケアのオススメのグッズ「BLECKSJÖN ブレックショーン シャワーハンガー 2段」
