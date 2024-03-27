Buzz·公開 2024年3月27日【画像・動画】【イケア】お部屋の中、全部これにしたい！シンプルでかわいい「おしゃれインテリア」機能性もバツグンなんです！イケアでは、どんなお部屋にも馴染みやすい「おしゃれインテリア」を販売中。今回はその中から、特にオススメの商品を3つご紹介します。by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「PERJOHAN ペルヨハン スツール」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed 2.「TVÄRHAND トヴェールハンド テーブルランプ」 BuzzFeed BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「BLÅSER ブローセル ミラー」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed