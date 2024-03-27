    【画像・動画】【イケア】お部屋の中、全部これにしたい！シンプルでかわいい「おしゃれインテリア」機能性もバツグンなんです！

    イケアでは、どんなお部屋にも馴染みやすい「おしゃれインテリア」を販売中。今回はその中から、特にオススメの商品を3つご紹介します。

    saki hashimoto
    by saki hashimoto

    橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

    1.「PERJOHAN ペルヨハン スツール」

    イケアのオススメのインテリア「PERJOHAN ペルヨハン スツール」
    BuzzFeed
    イケアのオススメのインテリア「PERJOHAN ペルヨハン スツール」
    BuzzFeed

    2.「TVÄRHAND トヴェールハンド テーブルランプ」

    イケアのオススメのグッズ「TVÄRHAND トヴェールハンド テーブルランプ」
    BuzzFeed
    イケアのオススメのグッズ「TVÄRHAND トヴェールハンド テーブルランプ」
    BuzzFeed

    3.「BLÅSER ブローセル ミラー」

    イケアのオススメのグッズ「BLÅSER ブローセル ミラー」
    BuzzFeed
    イケアのオススメのグッズ「BLÅSER ブローセル ミラー」
    BuzzFeed