【画像・動画】【フライングタイガー】全部かわいすぎる！2023年買ってよかった「インテリア雑貨」5選

Buzz·公開 2024年1月3日【画像・動画】【フライングタイガー】全部かわいすぎる！2023年買ってよかった「インテリア雑貨」5選2023年、フライングタイガーで見つけた「インテリア雑貨」をまとめました。by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「ティーライト用キャンドルホルダー」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「クッション」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「ジャグ」 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed 4.「キャンディマシン」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj.yuka 5.「雲のクリップ付きフレーム」 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj.yuka BuzzFeed