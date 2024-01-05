  • sweetsjp badge

【画像・動画】【ドトール】多幸感がすごい！2023年、食べておいしかった「激ウマスイーツ」5選

2023年に食べておいしかった「ドトールコーヒーショップ」の「感動スイーツ」をご紹介します。

橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

1.「北海道産かぼちゃのタルト」

2.「さつまいものケーキ～紫優と黄金芋～」

3.「きなこ豆乳オレ 黒糖ゼリーin」

4.「レモンのムースケーキ ～焦がしメレンゲ仕立て～」

5.「沖縄黒糖あずきラテ ～わらび餅～（アイス）」

