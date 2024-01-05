【画像・動画】【ドトール】多幸感がすごい！2023年、食べておいしかった「激ウマスイーツ」5選

Buzz·公開 2024年1月5日【画像・動画】【ドトール】多幸感がすごい！2023年、食べておいしかった「激ウマスイーツ」5選2023年に食べておいしかった「ドトールコーヒーショップ」の「感動スイーツ」をご紹介します。by saki hashimoto橋本 紗季 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「北海道産かぼちゃのタルト」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「さつまいものケーキ～紫優と黄金芋～」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「きなこ豆乳オレ 黒糖ゼリーin」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4.「レモンのムースケーキ ～焦がしメレンゲ仕立て～」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 5.「沖縄黒糖あずきラテ ～わらび餅～（アイス）」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @a_m_image