整形で胸を大きくするべきか、悩んだ私が踏み切った理由

Raquel Willis is writer, journalist, activist and media maven based in Atlanta, Ga. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in journalism in 2013 and hasn't stopped writing since. She has worked in the news media through newspapers and, currently, through online publications. Her work has been featured on The Huffington Post, Autostraddle, Medium’s Cuepoint and ForHarriet. Raquel wants to use her voice and talents to inspire and uplift marginalized individuals, particularly trans women of color.

