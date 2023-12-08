  • lol badge
人気女優、ファンからAndroidを手渡され困惑「見ていて胸が痛い」「この動画がツボ」

Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』で主演を務めるアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、イベント中にファンとの自撮りに失敗。SNSでは…。

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』のアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、Androidの使い方に苦戦する様子を捉えた動画が話題です。

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

ゴールデン・グローブ賞受賞者のアニャは、11月末から12月頭にかけてブラジルで開催されたCCXP（コミコン・エクスペリエンス）に出席しました。

Netflix

ファンとの自撮りに笑顔で応じるアニャでしたが…

Victor Boyko / Getty Images

ファンからAndroidを手渡され、自撮りを撮ろうとすると、画面が消えてしまいます。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

iPhoneと同じように、「＋ボタン」で撮影しようとした結果、自撮りがうまく撮れなかったのです。この失敗に、アニャは残念そうな表情…。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

別のファンからiPhoneを渡されると、自撮りは大成功！

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

先ほど自撮りが撮れなかったファンは、再びAndroidを差し出し、アニャにどのボタンを押せばいいのかを伝えました。「このボタン？」とアニャも再確認します。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

しかし、画面は再び真っ暗に…。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

自撮りに失敗したアニャは、ファンにAndroidを返し、悔しそうな表情を見せます。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

もう一度、Androidを差し出すファンでしたが、アニャはその場を去ってしまいました。

Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

何度もファンと写真を撮ろうとしたアニャに、Xでは称賛の声が寄せられています。また、iPhone派からはこんな意見も！

Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

💬「あのファンは、泣く泣くアップルストアに行くだろうね」

Twitter: @Socialoutcast49

💬「私だったら、すぐにアップルストアに行ってる。Androidでこんな恥ずかしい思いはしたくない」

Twitter: @pIanetlalisa

💬「見ていて胸が痛んだ」

Twitter: @Degen_Alfie

💬「かわいそう！携帯の機種のせいで、大好きなスターと写真が撮れなかったなんて、悲しいだろうな」

Twitter: @JayJay__92

💬「2回も失敗…。運命じゃなかったんだね」

Twitter: @MrKrAzE916

💬「なんでかわからないけど、この動画がツボにはまった」

Twitter: @iqrytweets

💬「ロックされた携帯を返されたときのファン」

Focus Features / Via Twitter: @1Jahcares

一部始終を捉えた動画がこちら👇

Twitter: @ramon_png

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈