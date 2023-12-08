人気女優、ファンからAndroidを手渡され困惑「見ていて胸が痛い」「この動画がツボ」

Browse links
Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』で主演を務めるアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、イベント中にファンとの自撮りに失敗。SNSでは…。
That man is crying his way to the Apple Store 😂— Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 5, 2023
I would go straight to the Apple Store. Android ain’t worth this kind of embarrassment 😭— ♪ c (@pIanetlalisa) December 5, 2023
Oh no! I really feel for the fan, the person is going to be so sad with the phone and blame it for not being able to have his favorite star selfie— Photo Artist 🎨| NFT. NYC 2024 (@JayJay__92) December 5, 2023
Both attempts failed.. wasn’t meant to be for the fan— MrKrAzE (@MrKrAzE916) December 5, 2023
i literally don’t know why BUT this is SOO funny to me LMFAOOOO 😭😭— IQRA👑 (@iqrytweets) December 5, 2023
The owner when she handed back the 'locked' phone pic.twitter.com/l92jWBuzDa— O.J.Ξ KΞLLY⚡ (@1Jahcares) December 5, 2023
imagina você tem a sorte da Anya Taylor-Joy pegar o seu celular pra tirar foto— ramon 🇱🇺 (@ramon_png) December 1, 2023
e o azar dela ERRAR DUAS VEZES O BOTÃO DE TIRAR A FOTO DESLIGANDO SEU CELULAR!!!
pois é amigos, aconteceu comigo, eu não tenho foto com a Anya Taylor-Joy por conta da lerdeza dela kkkkkkkkk #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/Zd5Q4Av98c