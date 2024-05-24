  • lol badge
「だから現金は持ち歩きたくない」英政治家が新紙幣をXに投稿→ブリティッシュジョークが炸裂

いよいよ6月から、イギリスでチャールズ国王の肖像を採用した新紙幣が流通する。政治家のペニー・モーダント氏が、自身のXに新紙幣の写真を公開し、話題を呼んだ。

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

国王の肖像は、5ポンド・10ポンド・20ポンド・50ポンド紙幣に用いられる。

イギリスの庶民院院内総務を務める政治家のペニー・モーダント氏が22日、自身のXに新紙幣の写真を公開し、話題を呼んだ。

その写真がこちら。

紙幣…でか！！！！

「本日、イングランド銀行との対談で国王陛下の肖像が入った最初の紙幣を拝見しました。新紙幣は徐々に流通し、古いデザインの紙幣と入れ替わる予定です」

モーダント氏が手に持っているのは、新紙幣をモデルにした特大パネル。実際の紙幣の写真は投稿されていない。

Xユーザーは、この特大パネルの大きさが気になったようで…。ポストのリプライ欄には、ツッコミが集まった。

💬「もっと大きな財布が必要だわ」

💬「お札はもっと小さい方がいいと思うけど…」

💬「ATMも新紙幣のサイズに合わせて交換しなきゃね」

💬「そのサイズじゃ、どのお店も受け取ってくれないよ」

💬「明らかにそのサイズだと、大きすぎますよね？そのサイズのお札が入るお財布なんて持ってないですよ？国はどうしてくれるの？」

💬「だから現金は持ち歩きたくないのよ」

💬「小さいサイズの方が嬉しい…」

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。