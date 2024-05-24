「だから現金は持ち歩きたくない」英政治家が新紙幣をXに投稿→ブリティッシュジョークが炸裂

いよいよ6月から、イギリスでチャールズ国王の肖像を採用した新紙幣が流通する。
モーダント氏が手に持っているのは、新紙幣をモデルにした特大パネル。実際の紙幣の写真は投稿されていない。
Xユーザーは、この特大パネルの大きさが気になったようで…。ポストのリプライ欄には、ツッコミが集まった。
Met with @bankofengland today to view the first banknotes with HM The King’s portrait. The new notes will be introduced gradually to replace those that are worn. pic.twitter.com/DyEDzFftCk— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) May 22, 2024
I reckon you should make them smaller https://t.co/bfu26aFBoS— Parker (@panoparker) May 23, 2024
Now they’ve got to replace every cash machine in the country with a jumbo one https://t.co/TPQ5cI3Eqd— Dave Calhoun (@davecalhoun) May 22, 2024
No shop in the land is going to accept those. https://t.co/MpvS5K4eGo— Andy (@alreadytaken74) May 22, 2024
Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
This is why I hate carrying cash https://t.co/DVm1raGJke— askMartyn 🚾 (@askMartyn1) May 22, 2024
I prefer the small ones https://t.co/U1Fu1UFrdM— Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) May 22, 2024