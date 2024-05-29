  • unknownworldjp badge
【珍事】成人男性と比較すると…？巨大ナマズが釣れる→ネット「これはネッシーだ」

米国オクラホマ州で捕獲された巨大ナマズが、「大きすぎる！」と話題を呼んでいます。

オクラホマ州の野生保護団体が、巨大ナマズの写真を公開し、話題を呼んでいます。

オクラホマ州野生生物保護局（ODWC）は28日、公式Xに「小学生サイズ」だという巨大ナマズの写真を公開。7500いいねを集めました。

その写真がこちら👇

で、でかい！！

「言葉では表せない大きさ！」

隣にいる男性は、このナマズを釣ったブラッドリー・コートライトさん。

成人男性と比較しても…このサイズ！

リプライ欄には、「これナマズじゃなくて、ネッシーだよ！」といった驚きの声が集まりました。

パイン・クリーク貯水池で捕獲されたというナマズは、重量95ポンド（約43kg）ほど。1977年に同貯水池で釣られた最大のナマズ記録より、5kgほど小さかったそうです。

Xの代替テキスト機能には、写真の説明がこう追加されています。

「オクラホマの男ブラッドリー・コートライトが捕獲した魚の写真。この魚は95ポンドの大きさで、私達のインターン生よりも大きい。小さなバイクくらいの大きさだ。戦に出ることがあれば、この魚に乗っていけば便利だろう」

💬「めっちゃオクラホマっぽい投稿だ！！」

💬「食べられるのかな…？」

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。編集：清水和華子