【珍事】成人男性と比較すると…？巨大ナマズが釣れる→ネット「これはネッシーだ」

オクラホマ州の野生保護団体が、巨大ナマズの写真を公開し、話題を呼んでいます。
オクラホマ州野生生物保護局（ODWC）は28日、公式Xに「小学生サイズ」だという巨大ナマズの写真を公開。7500いいねを集めました。
その写真がこちら👇
米国オクラホマ州で捕獲された巨大ナマズが、「大きすぎる！」と話題を呼んでいます。
YEE *and we cannot emphasize this enough* HAW https://t.co/CSO4RrSPgj pic.twitter.com/fq05wnhJHv— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 28, 2024
For. The. Love. Of. All. That. Is. Holy.— DrJessBW (@DrJessBW) May 28, 2024
That’s not a fish, that’s the Loch Ness Monster right there. https://t.co/fnQjeDXQmA
Bradly Courtright caught this MASSIVE 95 lb flathead catfish in Pine Creek Reservoir on a trotline. This is the largest flathead ever caught in Pine Creek. This fish is almost 20 lbs larger than the Rod and reel record but 11 lbs short of the unrestricted division record - which… pic.twitter.com/NcHTjTXgUi— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 28, 2024
