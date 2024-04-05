人気女優が心臓にかぶりつく！？結婚式で超リアルなケーキを食べる様子が話題に…

Browse links
Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』で主演を務めるアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、2年前の結婚式の様子を投稿。SNSでは…。
anya taylor-joy and malcolm mcrae eating anatomically correct heart cakes at their wedding 🫀 pic.twitter.com/ptl6jQtUNF— hourly anya taylor-joy (@everyhouranya) April 2, 2024
they look like theyve been doing this for the past 700 years https://t.co/n49h8aBn8w— fairy gay blige (@gaystation4) April 3, 2024
They're never going to beat the vampire allegations now https://t.co/Ke2iivcL7Y— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 3, 2024