人気女優が心臓にかぶりつく！？結婚式で超リアルなケーキを食べる様子が話題に…

Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』で主演を務めるアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、2年前の結婚式の様子を投稿。SNSでは…。

Netflixドラマ『クイーンズ・ギャンビット』のアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイが、インスタグラムを更新。2022年に、極秘で結婚式を挙げていたことを明かしました。

お相手は、2021年から交際報道されていたミュージシャンのマルコム・マクレーです。

キャプションには、こうつづられています。「2年前のエイプリルフールの日、ニューオーリンズで大親友と極秘婚した」

「あの日の魔法は、私の全身の細胞が一生忘れることはない。2周年（1周年）記念、おめでとう…。あなたは最高にクールな人よ🫀」

結婚式の写真とともに夫マルコムへの愛をつづった後、アニャは2人のウェディングケーキも公開。

その衝撃のケーキがこちらです👇

かわいらしいハートではなく…想像以上にリアルな心臓ケーキ！！

ケーキについて、アニャは次のようにつづっています。

「解剖学的に正しい"ハート"（心臓）のケーキです。そう、私はヴァンパイア・レスタトのファンなんです」

『ヴァンパイア・レスタト』は、アン・ライスの小説『夜明けのヴァンパイア』から始まる一連のシリーズ小説。

おめでたい投稿にファンからは祝福の声が寄せられました。

また、Xでは心臓ケーキを食べる2人の動画で大盛り上がり！さまざまな反応が寄せられています。

ケーキだとわかっていても…

かなりエグい絵面…。

💬「この2人、700年前からずっと心臓を食べてきているように見える」

💬「この先、ヴァンパイアだと疑われても言い訳できないね」

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈