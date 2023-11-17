    【動画・画像】え、嘘でしょ…。ハッピーセットで「黒ひげ危機一発」がカードゲームになってるんだけど！

    今度のマクドナルドのハッピーセットは「みんなで！パーティゲーム」が登場！あの「人生ゲーム」や「モノポリー」が、マックバージョンになっているんです。あの国民的おもちゃ「黒ひげ危機一発」もカードゲームになってて笑っちゃった！

    Mayu Ono
    by Mayu Ono

    小野 麻由 BuzzFeed Staff, Japan

    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    マクドナルド（マック）のおすすめハッピーセット2023「みんなで！パーティーゲーム」
    Mayu Ono / BuzzFeed
    ©2023 McDONALD’S

    🄫 TOMY © 2023 Hasbro. 🄫 きたおまどか・ふじたまいこ・ねこまど 🄫KAZUNARI YONEMITSU,PIZZICATO DESIGN Inc.,GENTOSHA The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. ©1935, 2023 Hasbro. ©2023 McDONALD’S