Buzz·公開 2023年9月16日【全部読む】心がギュっとする短編ホラー漫画「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」作者の的野アンジさんは「身近なうれしさとしてのあいさつ」から逆に発想したと振り返っています。by 安藤健二（Kenji Ando）BuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」1P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」2P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」3P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」4P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」5P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」6P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」7P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」8P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」9P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」10P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」11P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」12P目（Twitter/matonotoma） 「死んだ後も女の子が挨拶をやめない理由」13P目（Twitter/matonotoma）