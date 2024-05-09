【痛烈な批判を浴びた動画を見る】巨大プレス機で人形やピアノを破壊するiPad Proのプロモーションビデオ「Crush! 」
新型「iPad Pro」のプロモーション動画に批判の声が世界的に高まっています。
The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024
Can’t recall the last time I saw a promo that so immediately and completely turned me against the product it was supposed to be selling. Catastrophically awful. Genuinely dystopian. Holy shit. https://t.co/NLbiCG4MXh— Chris Schilling (@schillingc) May 8, 2024
If you thought THIS IPad ad was weird, you should have seen the first cut where they lined up all your favorite characters and shot them. https://t.co/H21zIQ0VXI— ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ 👨🏻🍼 (@LukeBarnett) May 8, 2024