床屋で「3時間以上爆睡」する客、現る→店の心遣いにネット称賛「真のサービス」

My boy Billy slept during his haircut but we know he’s no joker when it comes to hard yakka (work) hence why we let him sleep because we know how hectic work/life gets. Gave him an eye cover too just to shut the lights off 🤣.. Billy was more than happy to get a good rest in and didnt mind waking up with a smile for us. Shoutout to all the hardworking men & women doing what they have to do to make ends meet, we must support eachother on this journey, dont forget to rest and reset as we only get to enjoy this ride once, cheers guys ❤️ #fyp #barber #faithinhumanityrestored #wholesome #sleepingbeauty #barbershop #faith #mensmentalhealth #womensmentalhealth #bluecollar @mikebarberindustries