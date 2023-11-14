【動画・画像】ついにSwitch版発売へ！ 『Outer Wilds』ゲーム画面を見る

Browse links
「2021年夏配信決定」とアナウンスされてから2年半……長らく音沙汰がなかったSwitch版『Outer Wilds』がとうとう発売へ！ ここまで長かった……。
Welcome to the Space Program! Become a new recruit in this award-winning open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. #OuterWilds: Archaeologist Edition from @A_i and @Mobius_Games is coming to #NintendoSwitch on Dec. 7! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/sQylGOUhIn— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023