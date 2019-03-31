Reporting To You

世界の「春」の訪れが美しすぎてため息がでる…

春の訪れを祝う各国の様子を写真でお届け！

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

日本：東京

東京都心では3月21日に開花宣言。桜の名所が続々と見頃を迎えている。
時事通信

中国：南京

こちらは南京市の中山植物園。桜を背に漢服を着て自撮りをする観光客。
Vcg / Getty Images

カリフォルニア：エルシノア湖

ウォーカーキャニオンを埋め尽くす満開のポピー。
Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

スペイン：マドリード

キンタ・デ・ロス・モリノス公園でアーモンドの花を愛でる人々。
Marcos Del Mazo / Getty Images

ドイツ、ベルリン

クロッカスの花が咲き乱れる。
Picture Alliance / Getty Images

ロシア：モスクワ

クレムレリンの外で行われたシュローヴタイト・フェスティバル（ロシア正教の祭り）の様子。
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

ガザ地区

パレスチナの少女がカラシナの花を摘んでいる。
Nurphoto / Getty Images

ドイツ：カールスルーエ

カールスルーエ植物園にある、ルリトウワタ（ブルースター）のカーペット。
Picture Alliance / Getty Images

イギリス：サリー

生まれたばかりの子羊が日向ぼっこをしている。
Oliver Dixon / Oliver Dixon/REX/Shutterstock

バングラデシュ：スナムガンジ

花で遊ぶ子どもたち。
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

ギリシャ、アテネ

アクロポリス遺跡を背に、花いっぱいの丘を犬が駆ける。
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images

ヨルダン：ジャラシュ

荒廃した古代ローマの都市に花が咲く。
Nurphoto / Getty Images

イギリス：アニック

アニック城にて、雪の隙間から顔を出す花々。
Owen Humphreys / AP

ギリシャ：テッサロニキ

テッサロニキで開催される祭りthe European Bell Bearers Festivalに集まった参加者たち。邪悪な霊を追い払い、春を呼び起こすためにベルを鳴らす。
Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP / Getty Images

ベラルーシ、ミンスク

ベラルーシ民族歴史文化博物館にて、男性が柱を登っている。これはマースレニッツァ（復活祭7週間前）の祭りの一環で、冬の終わりと春の始まりを祝う。
Natalia Fedosenko / Getty Images

スロベニア：マルコフツィ

冬の終わりを祝う伝統的なお祭り「クレントヴァニエ」。伝説上の生き物「クレント」となり、街中を闊歩する。
Sopa Images / Getty Images

ロシア：ロストフ・ナ・ドヌ

マースレニッツァ（復活祭7週間前の祝日）を祝う女性。頭には花輪を被っている。
Valery Matytsin / Valery Matytsin/TASS

ブルガリア：ドブリチ

謝罪の主日（正教会の祝日）、焚き火の周りに人々が集まる。焚き火は悪霊を追い払い、病気から人々を守ると信じられている。
Nurphoto / Getty Images

バングラデシュ：ダッカ

ダッカ大学のキャンパスで、the Pahela Falgun（ベンガル暦で春の初日とされる）を祝う女性。
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

アゼルバイジャン：バクー

ノウルーズ（イラン暦の元旦）を祝う一環で、人々が焚き火に集い春の訪れを知らせる。
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

トルコ：コンヤ

まだ雪が残る山を背に、緑が生い茂る。
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

フロリダ：キシミー

アトランタ・ブレーブス対マイアミ・マーリンズのオープン戦を観戦する野球ファンたち。
John Raoux / AP / REX / Shutterstock

スコットランド：ムーラン

春雪にうつむく花々。
Russell Cheyne / Reuters

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。 翻訳：髙橋李佳子

Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.

Gabriel H. Sanchezに連絡する　メールアドレス：gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

