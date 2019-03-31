世界の「春」の訪れが美しすぎてため息がでる…

日本：東京
中国：南京
カリフォルニア：エルシノア湖
スペイン：マドリード
ドイツ、ベルリン
ロシア：モスクワ
ガザ地区
ドイツ：カールスルーエ
イギリス：サリー
バングラデシュ：スナムガンジ
ギリシャ、アテネ
ヨルダン：ジャラシュ
イギリス：アニック
ギリシャ：テッサロニキ
ベラルーシ、ミンスク
スロベニア：マルコフツィ
ロシア：ロストフ・ナ・ドヌ
ブルガリア：ドブリチ
バングラデシュ：ダッカ
アゼルバイジャン：バクー
トルコ：コンヤ
フロリダ：キシミー
スコットランド：ムーラン
この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。 翻訳：髙橋李佳子
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
