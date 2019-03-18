back to top
【サクッと英文記事】3月に世界で起きた出来事

BuzzFeedの海外記事をそのままお届け！国際女性デー、エチオピア航空墜落事故、ニュージーランド・クライストチャーチでのテロ − 世界で起きた様々な出来事を、力強い23枚の写真でお伝えします。（日本語見出し付き）

ニュージーランド・クライストチャーチでのモスク銃撃事件

People wait outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, following a horrific mass shooting.
Mark Baker / AP

Bloodied bandages on the road following the shooting at the Al Noor mosque, on March 15.
Stringer / Reuters

トランプ大統領がアイルランドのレオ・バラッカー首相と対談

President Donald Trump&#x27;s shadow is seen behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon in honor of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Washington, DC, on March 14.
Pool / Getty Images

オーストラリア・シドニーにて、地球温暖化対策を求める若者たちがデモ

An inflatable planet Earth is bounced around the crowd during a climate change awareness rally at Sydney Town Hall on March 15, in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold / Getty Images

国際女性デー、チリ・サンティアゴの様子

Women take part in a march on International Women&#x27;s Day in Santiago, Chile, March 8.
Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images

アメリカ＝メキシコ国境

A group of Central American migrants surrender to US Border Patrol agents at the US–Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on March 6.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

ベネズエラの大規模停電

A tree is decorated with banknotes that are worthless as a result of inflation, while people queue at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 10, during a power outage.
Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

Venezuelan Elvia Helena Lozano is reflected on a mirror as she uses a kerosene lamp during a power outage at her home in Caracas, March 9.
Cristian Hernandez / AFP / Getty Images

エチオピア航空機墜落事故

After an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board, an Ethiopian relative of a victim throws dirt in her own face after realizing that there is nothing physical left of her loved one, March 14.
Mulugeta Ayene / AP

Investigators and recovery workers inspect a second engine after it is recovered from a crater at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash on March 13, in Ejere, Ethiopia.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Manant and Hiral Vaidya (on the left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash victims on Sunday.
Chris Helgren / Reuters

ブラジル・スザノの学校で起きた銃乱射事件

A mourner touches the hand of one of the victims killed in a shooting at the Raul Brasil School, during the funeral in Suzano, Brazil, on March 14.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

シリア・イドリブ空爆

Syrians walk amid debris from destroyed buildings at the site of reported airstrikes inside the jihadi-held city of Idlib, March 13.
Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

ソユーズ「MS-12」打ち上げ成功

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft takes off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, March 15.
Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

ニューヨーク大規模再開発、ハドソンヤードがオープン

People take a inaugural walk up the urban landmark, known as Vessel, during the opening of New York&#x27;s newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards, on March 15.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

アラスカでの犬ぞりレース

Peter Kaiser poses with his lead dogs, Morrow (left) and Lucy (right), on March 13, in Nome, Alaska, after winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Marc Lester / AP

ギリシャ・スキロス島のカーニバル

Costumed men take part in the Skyrian Carnival, on the Greek island of Skyros, on March 9. As part of the annual Skyrian Carnival festivities, locals dress up as a figure known as the &quot;Old Man,&quot; wearing hairy black capes, goat leather masks, and belts with bells on them.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty Images

ギリシャ・ガラクシディの「小麦粉紛争」祭り

A reveler amid a &quot;flour war&quot; during the Ash Monday celebrations, a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, March 11.
Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

カリフォルニア・ウォーカーキャニオンのポピーが満開

A &quot;super bloom&quot; of wild poppies blankets the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, near Lake Elsinore, California.
Mario Tama / Getty Images

A "super bloom" of wild poppies blankets the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, near Lake Elsinore, California.


Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.

Gabriel H. Sanchezに連絡する　メールアドレス：gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

