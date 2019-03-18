【サクッと英文記事】3月に世界で起きた出来事

ニュージーランド・クライストチャーチでのモスク銃撃事件
トランプ大統領がアイルランドのレオ・バラッカー首相と対談
オーストラリア・シドニーにて、地球温暖化対策を求める若者たちがデモ
国際女性デー、チリ・サンティアゴの様子
アメリカ＝メキシコ国境
ベネズエラの大規模停電
エチオピア航空機墜落事故
ブラジル・スザノの学校で起きた銃乱射事件
シリア・イドリブ空爆
ソユーズ「MS-12」打ち上げ成功
ニューヨーク大規模再開発、ハドソンヤードがオープン
アラスカでの犬ぞりレース
ギリシャ・スキロス島のカーニバル
ギリシャ・ガラクシディの「小麦粉紛争」祭り
カリフォルニア・ウォーカーキャニオンのポピーが満開
