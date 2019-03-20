back to top
【サクッと英文記事】豪雨と雪解けで歴史的な洪水が発生。被害の大きさを写真で見せる

BuzzFeed の海外記事を英語のままお届け！アメリカ中西部で、歴史的にも大規模な洪水が発生。愕然とする、被害の大きさを写真で伝えます。（英文記事、日本語要約付き）

【日本語要約】
アメリカ中西部で、雪解けと豪雨による、大規模な洪水が発生した。3人が死亡して、数百人は避難しているままだ。歴史的な洪水で孤立した地域の写真を紹介する。
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, on March 16.
Handout . / Reuters

Melting snow and torrential rainfall have caused flooding along rivers in the Midwest, leaving three dead and forcing the evacuation of hundreds more. Floodwaters have surpassed historic levels in at least 17 locations across the region.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old Nebraska man was swept away by flood waters as he attempted to rescue a person trapped in their car, according to state emergency management officials. In Iowa, a 55-year-old man drowned after being overcome by the rising waters in Riverton, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. At the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the rising Missouri River has forced the evacuation of all nonessential personnel and their families.

These pictures show the communities left devastated by these historic floods.

The swollen Pecatonica River spills into downtown Darlington, Wisconsin, on March 14.
Dave Kettering / AP

The Sand Creek in Jordan, Minnesota, is flooded on March 15.
Brian Peterson / AP

Floodwaters reach the front yards of homes in Freeport, Illinois, on March 15.
Scott P Yates / AP

A destroyed highway in Niobrara, Nebraska, on March 16.
Handout / Reuters

Flooded RVs are washed away by floodwaters in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, on March 17.
Nati Harnik / AP

Neighborhoods and homes are flooded near Nebraska&#x27;s Elkhorn River on March 16.
Handout / Reuters

A train is stranded in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, on March 17.
Nati Harnik / AP

Left: A damaged building in Niobrara, Nebraska, on March 16. Right: Ice and debris from the aftermath of a historic flood in Niobrara on March 16.
Office of Governor Pete Ricketts / Handout via REUTERS

First responders rescue dogs and residents in Valley, Nebraska, on March 15.
Kent Sievers / AP

Horses are rescued in Inglewood, Nebraska, on March 15.
Kent Sievers / AP

A horse and carriage works its way through a flood in Darlington, Wisconsin, on March 14.
Dave Kettering / AP

Left: Debris left after historic flooding in Niobrara, Nebraska, on March 16. Right: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Ben Sasse address a community meeting in Niobrara on March 16.
Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS

The flooded National Guard facilities at Camp Ashland, Nebraska, on March 17.
Nebraska Ng / ASSOCIATED PRESS

National Guard facilities at Camp Ashland on March 17.
Nebraska Ng / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A flooded runway at Offutt Air Force Base on March 16.
Handout . / Reuters

A man works to build a berm around his home in Freeport, Illinois, on March 15.
Scott P Yates / AP

A collapsed bridge over the Elkhorn River in Stanton, Nebraska, on March 15.
Darin Epperly / AP

A man observes the flooding in Jordan, Minnesota, on March 15.
Brian Peterson / AP

