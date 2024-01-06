  • sweetsjp badge

【画像・動画】ストック買いするって決めた！2023年にハマった無印良品の「激ウマおやつ」5選

2023年に無印良品で見つけた「リピ買いしたいお菓子」をまとめました。一度食べたらまた食べたくなるおいしさです！

Chiharu Sakata
坂田 智春 BuzzFeed Japan, ライター

1. 「かぼちゃチップ」

無印良品のおすすめのお菓子「かぼちゃチップ」
BuzzFeed

2. 「抹茶のフィナンシェサンド」

無印良品のおすすめのお菓子「不揃いチーズケーキ」
BuzzFeed

3. 「大袋 塩チョコスティックパイ」

無印良品のおすすめのお菓子「大袋 塩チョコスティックパイ」
BuzzFeed

4. 「スイートポテトケーキ」

印良品のおすすめのお菓子「スイートポテトケーキ」
BuzzFeed

5. 「りんごとシナモンのポップコーン」

無印良品のおすすめのお菓子「りんごとシナモンのポップコーン」
BuzzFeed