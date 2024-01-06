【画像・動画】ストック買いするって決めた！2023年にハマった無印良品の「激ウマおやつ」5選

Buzz·公開 2024年1月6日【画像・動画】ストック買いするって決めた！2023年にハマった無印良品の「激ウマおやつ」5選2023年に無印良品で見つけた「リピ買いしたいお菓子」をまとめました。一度食べたらまた食べたくなるおいしさです！by Chiharu Sakata坂田 智春 BuzzFeed Japan, ライターLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. 「かぼちゃチップ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2. 「抹茶のフィナンシェサンド」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3. 「大袋 塩チョコスティックパイ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4. 「スイートポテトケーキ」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sansugi_bfj 5. 「りんごとシナモンのポップコーン」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life