Buzz·掲載日 35 分前【画像・動画】なんでもっと早く使わなかったんだろう…！3COINSの「優秀キッチンアイテム」3選。3COINS（スリーコインズ）のおすすめの「優秀キッチングッズ」を3つご紹介します！どれもあるだけで、料理の支度をぐっと快適にしてくれますよ～！by Chiharu Sakata坂田 智春 BuzzFeed Japan, ライターLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. 「《スタッキング可能》ザル付き保存容器：Lサイズ」 BuzzFeed BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed 2. 「味噌保存容器／KITINTO」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed BuzzFeed 3. 「シリコーンキッチンクリップ／KITINTO」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life BuzzFeed BuzzFeed