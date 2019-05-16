【対訳付き】水着が「男を興奮させる」とプールから追い出された女性　婚約者がFacebookに投稿し、物議

【重要単語】
inappropriate:不適切
thong:女性の下着（Tバック）
degrading:品位を下げる
duly:正式な
attire:服装
perpetuates:永続させる
This is Tori Jenkins and Tyler Newman, a couple living in Seymour, Tennessee.
Within a few minutes of arriving, Jenkins said a leasing consultant told her that her pink one-piece swimsuit was "inappropriate" and that she'd need to change, cover up with shorts, or leave.
Jenkins said the leasing consultant, whom the couple did not publicly name, accused her of wearing a thong, which she denied.
She said she was "dumbfounded" and went to the leasing office to ask why the suit was deemed inappropriate.
"She tried to convince me a few times to let her take pictures of my butt to show how 'inappropriate' it was," said Jenkins. "Told me that if I didn't have kids I wouldn't understand how it wasn't right to be out in public in that, and that she wouldn't want her own kids around me."
The worst part, Jenkins said, "was when she told me, 'There are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to be exciting them.'"
It felt "really violating and degrading," and Jenkins "left feeling ashamed," she said.
A list of rules by the pool states that "duly appropriate attire must be worn at all times. No cut offs."
Her 21-year-old fiancé wrote about the incident in a now-viral Facebook post.
Staff at the apartment complex didn't immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesperson gave a statement to a local ABC affiliate, claiming "multiple residents" complained about Jenkins' swimsuit and that they asked her to wrap a towel around herself, but denied kicking her out.
Smoky Crossing is a welcoming family community. Multiple residents within our community complained and expressed concerns regarding Ms. Jenkins’ swimwear. In accordance with our pool policies, which are posted near the swimming area, one of our leasing consultants requested Ms. Jenkins wrap a towel around herself when she was walking around the pool.
Ms. Jenkins was never asked to leave the pool. In addition, our leasing agent did not state that Ms. Jenkins swimwear would "excite teenage boys."
Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Newman are valued members of our community. However, we feel it is inappropriate to equate requesting Ms. Jenkins to cover up with sexual harassment or "rape culture." Smoky Crossing denounces harassment in all forms.
In response to this statement, Jenkins said "they're trying to say that they 'didn't kick me out' because the words they used were, 'You can't be in the pool area with this swimsuit on.'"
Jenkins said the experience symbolizes "that the oversexualization of women is far from an end."
"I was point-blank told that my comfortability at a pool that I paid to use was less important than a teenage boy being able to control himself," she said. "It perpetuates the idea that how a man feels around a woman is more important than how a woman feels around herself."
【日本語版】
米テネシー州シーモアに住む、トリ・ジェンキンズさん（20歳）と婚約者タイラー・ニューマンさん（21歳）。ある日、ジェンキンズさんの身に起きたことが大きな物議を醸している。
ピンクのワンピース水着姿だったジェンキンズさん。管理人から、水着は「不適切」なので、着替えるか、ショートパンツをはいて隠すか、帰るように指示されたという。
プール規則には「つねに、しかるべき適切な服装をすること。切りこみのある服（カットオフ）は禁止」とある。
婚約者ニューマンさんはこの出来事をFacebookに投稿。1万3千コメント、3万シェアと大きな反響を呼んでいる。
彼女は「確かに多くの人たちよりお尻は大きくて、95％ぐらいは歩いているうちに着ているものがずり上がってしまう」と説明した。だが管理人の女性は「普通の水着は尻全体が隠れる」と反論し、彼女の体つきを批判した。
彼女がこんな風に泣いているのを見たことはなかったし、一人にしてほしいと引きこもることもなかった。女性がこんなにさげすまされるのを見たのは初めてだ。
彼女が今日言われたのは、彼女自身より、周りにいる男たちがどう感じるかの方が大切だということ。男の性的な欲求の方が彼女より大切だということ。
正直、今日目にしたことで、まだショックを受けている。
僕は彼女が世界で一番美しい女性だと思っているし、尊敬もしている。僕は、彼女を含むどんな女性も、着ているものや外見を理由に、価値が低いんだなんて感じさせはしない。こうやってレイプ文化は大きくなり続けるんだ。
マンション側はBuzzFeed Newsの取材に答えていない。だが地元テレビに「『10代の男の子たちを興奮させる』だろうとは述べていない」と反論。性的ハラスメントだという主張を否定した。
コミュニティの複数住民がジェンキンズ氏の水着について不満や懸念を示した。水泳エリア近くに掲示されているプール規則に従って、管理人の一人がジェンキンズ氏にプールの周りを歩くときはタオルを巻くように頼んだ。
ジェンキンズ氏にプールから立ち去るようには言っていない。また、管理人はジェンキンズ氏の水着が「10代の男の子たちを興奮させる」だろうとは述べていない。
ジェンキンズ氏とニューマン氏はコミュニティの大切な一員だ。だがジェンキンズ氏に隠すように頼むことを性的ハラスメントや「レイプ文化」と同一視することは不適切だと考える。
ジェンキンズさんの水着は「不適切」だったのか。「不適切」の基準は、男性の視点なのか。性的ハラスメントとは何か。
ジェンキンズさんはマンション側の反論について、「『この水着を着てプールエリアにいてはならない』という言葉遣いだったことをもって、『追い出してはいない』と主張しようとしているんでしょう」と批判する。
一連の出来事を振り返って、こう思っている。「女性を過度に性的対象物としてみることに全く終わりはない」
「私がお金を払って使っているプールで快適に過ごせることよりも、10代の男の子が衝動を抑えられるようにすることの方が大切だとはっきり告げられました」
「これは、女性の自らの思いより、女性の近くで男性がどう感じるかの方が大切だという考え方を永遠に続かせるものです」
この記事は英語から編集しました。
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
バズフィード・ジャパン アダプテーション・リポーター
