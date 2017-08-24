バックストリート・ボーイズのあの名曲になんとオナラの音がはいっている！

90年代後半から2000年初期、全世界で人気を博したバックストリート・ボーイズ。今、彼らのある曲がネットで大きく注目されている。
ある曲とは『The Call』。バックスファンならばもちろん知っている曲だ。
注目の理由は「オナラ」！
グループの中でトップシークレットとされたオナラ音源…。先日、ビルボード誌が行なったA.J.のインタビューの中で世に出てしまった！
So when we were in the studio with Max making the song “The Call,” Howie was in the booth and we were doing that vocal break down, [sings] "dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun." Max gave Howie his harmony, and I think he was just putting so much air into the vocal that as he was singing, he went "dun, dun" and he farted — but he farted not only on the beat, but in key. So Max tweaked it and made it sound like one of his patented bass sounds, and it stayed on the record.
「スタジオで『The Call』レコーディング中、『ダン・ダン・ダン……』ってところで、ハウィーは空気を吸い込みすぎたんですかね。ダン・ダン・ブってオナラしたんですよ。しかも、そのオナラ、ビートにぴったりだっただけじゃなくて、音程もあってたんですよね。だから、マックスもうまいことハウィーのコーラスの一部っぽくして、そのまま使ったんだと思います」
衝撃の告白を受けて、ビルボード誌はハウィーを直撃。彼自身もオナラ事件を認めている。
I’m sure there were a lot of beverages consumed back in the day. ... Everybody at that age — especially Nick [Carter] — was constantly passing gas, just being young 20-year-old guys doing guy locker room kind of stuff. And coincidentally, I got in the booth, was breathing in really heavily singing my part, and I guess some extra air kind of came out. It made everybody laugh, and Max decided to take that and sample it to turn it into the "dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun."
「当時は、飲み物飲みまくってましたからね。その年齢って誰でもそうでしょうけど、特にニックはガス出しまくってました。20歳の男が誰でもロッカールームでやってるようなことだけど、僕は偶然それをスタジオでやってしまった。自分のパートで空気を大きく吸ったんだけど、吸いすぎたのか一部が出てしまったという。みんな大爆笑でした。マックスはそれをうまくサンプリングして『ダン・ダン・ダン、ダン・ダン・ダン・ダン』のとこに使ってくれました」
ご丁寧にツイートまでしたA.J.。
もちろん、バックスファンからは大反響が。
冒頭に置いた『The Call』のミュージックビデオをもう1度。今までと同じ気持ちでは聴けなくなってしまった。
やってくれたね！
この記事は英語から翻訳されました。
