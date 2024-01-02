【画像・動画】ファミマの2023年食べておいしかった「お芋スイーツ」まとめ

Buzz·公開 2024年1月2日【画像・動画】ファミマの2023年食べておいしかった「お芋スイーツ」まとめ2023年食べておいしかった、ファミリーマートの「お芋スイーツ」5つをご紹介します。どれも、お芋の濃厚な甘さがやみつきになります。来年もお世話になります...！by Ayu Kadota門田 安優 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, JapanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1.「八天堂 冷やして食べるとろけるくりーむパン 紅はるか」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 2.「紅はるかのクリーム大福」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 3.「おいものクイニーアマン」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 4.「おいものパン」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life 5.「お芋のモンブラン」 BuzzFeed View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bfj__life