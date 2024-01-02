  • sweetsjp badge
【画像・動画】ファミマの2023年食べておいしかった「お芋スイーツ」まとめ

2023年食べておいしかった、ファミリーマートの「お芋スイーツ」5つをご紹介します。どれも、お芋の濃厚な甘さがやみつきになります。来年もお世話になります...！

Ayu Kadota
by Ayu Kadota

門田 安優 BuzzFeed LIFE Intern, Japan

1.「八天堂 冷やして食べるとろけるくりーむパン 紅はるか」

FamilyMart（ファミリーマート）の2023年食べておいしかったスイーツ「八天堂 冷やして食べるとろけるくりーむパン 紅はるか」
2.「紅はるかのクリーム大福」

FamilyMart（ファミリーマート）の2023年食べておいしかったスイーツ「紅はるかのクリーム大福」
3.「おいものクイニーアマン」

FamilyMart（ファミリーマート）の2023年食べておいしかったスイーツ「おいものクイニーアマン」
4.「おいものパン」

FamilyMart（ファミリーマート）の2023年食べておいしかったスイーツ「おいものパン」
5.「お芋のモンブラン」

FamilyMart（ファミリーマート）の2023年食べておいしかったスイーツ「お芋のモンブラン」
