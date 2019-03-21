【サクッと英文記事】不法越境で勾留中のメキシコ人男性が死亡

【日本語要約】 アメリカ＝メキシコ間の不法越境で拘束されていた40歳のメキシコ人男性が死亡した。男性の身元は不明。米国境警備局による勾留中に死亡した人数はこの数ヶ月で4人目となる。 be in custody: 拘留・保護されている apprehend: 逮捕する US Customs and Border Protection (CBP): アメリカ合衆国税関・国境警備局 be diagnosed with 〜: 〜と診断される

A 40-year-old Mexican immigrant died in US custody on Monday — the fourth person to die after being apprehended by border authorities in recent months.

The man, who has not been identified, died at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, after being diagnosed with flulike symptoms, liver failure, and renal failure, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Andrew Meehan, assistant commissioner for public affairs at CBP, said their thoughts and prayers went out to the man's family and his loved ones.

"CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe, humane, and dignified treatment of those within the care of our custody," Meehan said in a statement. "CBP will release more details as available and appropriate, and will ensure an independent and thorough review of the circumstances.”

In February, a 45-year-old Mexican mad died in CBP custody after being initially diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure.

In December, two Guatemalan children, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and 8-year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo, also died in the custody of CBP. In the wake of their deaths the border agency said it would review its policies on the care and custody of children under 10 and start conducting secondary medical checks on all kids in their custody.

The Mexican national who died this week had been apprehended by Border Patrol agents early Sunday near the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso. The man had been previously deported and arrested by Border Patrol for illegal reentry.

He was evaluated by medical personnel at the Border Patrol’s processing facility near the Paso del Norte port of entry and was transported to the medical center after being diagnosed.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched a review into his death.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General and the Mexican government have been notified.